The Indianapolis Colts have around $35,598,489 available in cap space for the 2026 season and will have difficult decisions to make to free up space in the right areas for talent that fits their agenda.

With this on tap, it's time to dive into three realistic cap casualties for the Colts that could save the team money heading into such a pivotal campaign.

Cornerback | Jaylon Jones ($3,605,000 Saved)

Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones wasn't expected to do much when Indianapolis selected him in the seventh round with the 221st overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

However, Jones impressed, and put together a respectable rookie year considering his draft stock. In 2023, Jones stacked 44 tackles (33 solo), a tackle for loss, and five pass breakups.

2024 saw Jones emerge as a starter-level talent for the defense, as he'd skyrocket to 100 tackles, three tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Once the Colts signed Charvarius Ward during the 2025 offseason, it put Jones further back on the depth chart. This was made more the case when the team traded for Mekhi Blackmon and Sauce Gardner, making him a pure rotational piece.

Jones would be injured and hardly put up numbers in year three, as he'd fall to just 18 tackles and four pass breakups.

The Colts have plenty of cornerback talent and can always add more dynamic players to the room. Indianapolis won't save a ton, but Jones also looks to be heading in the wrong direction in production and Lou Anarumo doesn't seem to favor him like the others.

This one is realistic, and $3.6 million isn't massive savings, but enough to add wiggle room for more pressing roster areas.

Linebacker | Zaire Franklin ($5,755,000 Saved)

Zaire Franklin has been a vital piece of Indianapolis' defense since he took over the core linebacker role in 2022.

Over that span (2022-2025, 67 games), Franklin has accumulated 644 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, 10 fumbles forced, 23 pass breakups, and a Pro Bowl nomination.

However, Franklin hasn't been the best in coverage and has had an alarming number of missed tackles, even if he's constantly attempting them. 2025 is where this was made all too apparent.

Franklin posted a brutal Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 29.9 and missed 21 tackles. Those statistics were bad enough for 85th and 81st among 88 eligible linebackers for grades.

Franklin's saving grace is that the Colts have an issue with linebacker depth, with Franklin being the only true starter.

While Germaine Pratt looked solid after getting signed, he isn't good enough for the Colts to necessarily part ways with Franklin, and is a free agent since his deal was for one year.

Don't expect Indy to cut ties with Franklin this year for $5,755,000. But, if the Colts feel they can sign an equivalent talent for cheaper during free agency, or draft a player good enough to start, perhaps they'll want to save as much coin as possible.

Even if Franklin stays, which is likely, he'll need to step it up this year or add to the risk of getting cut next year, which would save the Colts $9,005,000.

Wide Receiver | Michael Pittman Jr. ($24,000,000 Saved)

The biggest cap casualty is Michael Pittman Jr., and it's not even close, as cutting him would save Indianapolis a ridiculous $24,000,000.

Pittman's standing with the Colts is well-established, as he's been the go-to WR1 since 2021, when he broke out with former quarterback Carson Wentz with 1,082 receiving yards on 88 catches and six touchdowns.

Since then, Pittman has been great, but 2025 was a different story. Pittman's stat line of 80 catches for 784 receiving yards and seven touchdowns isn't an ugly one, but not up to par with what we've seen him put together in years past.

Alec Pierce took over at times during the 2025 season as Indy's WR1 and looked more dynamic than Pittman. Pierce finished with 47 catches for 1,003 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Given that the Colts need to re-sign Pierce and quarterback Daniel Jones, Pittman is the most logical candidate to cut for maximum cap savings to make these transactions go down.

Also, Josh Downs and Tyler Warren can still help Pierce form a fantastic pass-catching trifecta for the Colts. Pittman is a great talent, but he can be replaced since he isn't superstar-caliber.

It's easy to say Indianapolis will keep Pittman given the close relationship the team has with him, but this is a business, and Pierce needs to be retained, as well as Jones.

It should shock nobody if general manager Chris Ballard parts ways with the former second-rounder. His offseason situation will be one to monitor very closely.

