The Indianapolis Colts are entering a pivotal 2026 offseason. They have plenty of in-house guys set to hit the open market, but after a somewhat disappointing season, how many players do the Colts want to bring back?

One of the most important names to watch for is wide receiver Alec Pierce. The fourth-year man out of Cincinnati hit 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, doing so on only 47 catches. Colts teammate Michael Pittman Jr. thinks Pierce's breakout season could earn him a massive payday.

"Alec [Pierce] is worth a lot of money," Pittman said in an interview with The Athletic. "So don't be shocked when you see something crazy. I think he had like 44 catches — 1,000 yards on 44 catches. I've never seen that before. He can take the absolute top off of anybody. When they're trying to stop it, he just has a way to get behind them. It's crazy. He has really earned himself a nice payday."

Alec Pierce ready to cash in this offseason? @MikePitt_Jr thinks so.@davehelman_ pic.twitter.com/aw4N2dmMyu — The Athletic Football Show (@TA_FootballShow) February 5, 2026

Pierce is expected to draw interest from around the league. Some receiver-needy teams have over $90 million in cap space, which means they could offer Pierce a deal he can't refuse.

Some projections have Pierce commanding over $25 million a year. That sort of money would put Pierce within the top 15 highest-paid receivers.

Pierce is a true vertical threat and constantly has the upper hand when high-pointing 50-50 balls. At 6-foot-3, Pierce is on the taller end for wide receivers. When you combine that with a 40-inch vertical leap, Pierce can reach some passes that 90% of other players can't.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Not only does he have size, but he has skill. Pierce diversified his route tree in 2025, becoming an intermediary threat who thrives 15-25 yards downfield. It's rare to come across a guy who is a good route runner and vertical threat, which is exactly what makes Pierce so valuable.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Pierce will turn 26 this summer. He's entering his prime, so if the Colts want to keep him, he'll be expensive.

One factor in Pierce's contract negotiations is who the Colts choose to keep. Pittman, who mentored Pierce in the early stages of his career, is set to make $29 million next season. If the Colts cut him, they'll save $24 million in cap space and take on $5 million in dead cap.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes the catch and dives short of the end zone Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Those $24 million could be used to fund a new deal for Pierce. The obvious issue is that cutting a guy like Pittman is difficult. He's been a locker room leader for the past few seasons and has developed into a mainstay in Indianapolis.

Aside from possible cap victims, the Colts will get a few extra million thanks to the league's salary cap reaching $300 million. Any money the Colts can find will be used to bring back Pierce and quarterback Daniel Jones, who is entering contract negotiations of his own.

Pierce and Jones thrived together in 2026. After the season, Pierce made it clear that the team's decision on Jones will impact his own decision. Considering the Colts chose to keep general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, it would make sense for the team to retain two of its top offensive playmakers.

Recommended Articles