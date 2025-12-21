Colts vs. 49ers Primetime Clash Regarded as One of Most Important

The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 season has been one of pure joy and utter heartbreak. After starting 8-2 and looking to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender, Indy has lost four straight since.

Now, formerly retired QB Philip Rivers will do everything possible to keep playoff hopes alive, but draws the uber-tough San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This matchup just so happens to be on the list of CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles' 10 most important remaining games that will shape the 2025 postseason.

Here's what he had to say about Indy vs. San Francisco, which he puts at the sixth most important game on his list.

"Indianapolis is battered and bruised at almost every part of its roster. It is starting 44-year-old Philip Rivers at quarterback. The good memories of an 8-2 start are long gone.

This is the Colts' best chance to get up and show they're not done. They cannot afford to lose any more ground in the AFC wild card race."

In less than 14 days, I’m told Philip Rivers has won over the entire Colts building.



Rivers’ NFL return felt like a blast from the past in the best way possible because of his energy and command. And against the 49ers, he’ll be asked to do it again.https://t.co/D8T2744v4l pic.twitter.com/KGbiNdE5T0 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 21, 2025

Pereles isn't wrong here. The Colts have sustained an immense level of injuries at their most important positions.

Starting with the obvious, quarterback. Daniel Jones went down and was out for the year with an Achilles injury. To follow was Riley Leonard with a tweaked knee. And lastly, Anthony Richardson Sr. remains on Injured Reserve from an orbital bone break.

Defensively, cornerbacks Charvarius Ward (concussion) and Sauce Gardner (calf) won't suit up for Monday's tilt. This means Mekhi Blackmon and Jaylon Jones will be tasked as the outside corners.

Luckily, Lou Anarumo will get back the superstar defensive tackle, DeForest Buckner. After consecutive weeks of an underwhelming pass-rush, Buckner's return will help that cause against Brock Purdy.

Even today it was announced that left tackle Bernhard Raimann won't play tomorrow due to an elbow injury. This leaves both tackle positions without starters, thrusting Luke Tenuta and Jalen Travis into the starting roles on the edge.

Raimann was always a long shot.



Colts have a couple options. https://t.co/b4aPcX58kw https://t.co/CEZb4WXlSJ — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 21, 2025

San Francisco doesn't want to drop this game with the postseason fast-approaching, but for the Colts, they might lose all hope for a playoff spot if they don't defend home turf.

The Colts' schedule to round out the year is brutal, and the 49ers will add to that while riding a brilliant four-game winning streak despite not having defensive game changers like linebacker Fred Warner and defensive pass-rusher, Nick Bosa.

While everyone will have their eyes on Rivers, running back Jonathan Taylor, and the offense's progression, the defense must step up.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo takes the field as the Bengals warm up before facing the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024. | Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Without the top cornerbacks, the Colts will have to deal with Purdy likely peppering the outside with targets to Jauan Jennings.

Also, tight end George Kittle might be put on the outside to contest these cornerbacks (21 snaps as an outside receiver this year).

Over their four-game winning streak, Purdy has cooked, logging nine all-purpose TDs (eight passing, one rushing) to only three interceptions. The Colts must get pressure on Purdy or risk letting up a big game.

The Colts' playoff hopes are almost entirely riding on a victory tomorrow. It will take a cohesive effort from all sides of the football to get the much-needed dub.

Rivers, Steichen, and Anarumo have to be at their absolute best, and they have the perfect location, scenario, and time slot to show the NFL they're not going to relent from their chance to make the playoffs.

Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

-Deuteronomy 31:6 pic.twitter.com/F3jTymKHoq — Philip Rivers (@Rivers_17_HOF) December 14, 2025

