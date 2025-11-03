Horseshoe Huddle

5 Best Colts Performers in Awful Defeat to Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts might have suffered a difficult loss on Sunday, but these five players shined.

Drake Wally

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts had a complete pitfall against the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday at Acrisure Stadium. After six turnovers, the Colts couldn't recover, losing 27-20 to Mike Tomlin.

However, there were good performances from Indianapolis that deserve recognition and respect. With that on tap, here are the top five graded Colts performances via Pro Football Focus.

Defensive End | Laiatu Latu (82.6)

Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (white shirt) gets ready for the start of a game.
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) walks onto the field Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, ahead of the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts second-year defensive end Laiatu Latu had the best game of his young NFL career against the Steelers. Despite an awful showing from the offense, Latu was on fire.

Latu logged the best Pro Football Focus grade and put up four QB pressures (led team) and logged 2.5 sacks. He also secured six tackles (three for loss) and three QB hits.

Indy's defense wasn't the problem during this disappointing game. The fact that only 27 points were scored off of those turnovers is a miracle - and Latu is a big reason why.

Cornerback | Mekhi Blackmon (72.5)

Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (white and blue uniform) gets after a pass-catcher from the Steelers.
Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) runs the ball as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) defends during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Mekhi Blackmon has been a great addition to Indianapolis' defense and has responded well to a new scene and starting snaps. His solid 2025 campaign continued against the Steelers.

Blackmon put up five tackles (four solo), a run defense grade of 75.5, and a coverage grade of 69.3. Along with Jaylon Jones, Blackmon did well limiting the impact of Calvin Austin III and D.K. Metcalf.

Indianapolis will gladly welcome Charvarius Ward when he returns, but in the meantime, Blackmon has handled his duties with the Colts admirably and is making Indy look smart for trading for him.

Defensive Tackle | DeForest Buckner (72.3)

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (white and blue uniform) walks off the field after the conclusion of a game.
Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

To nobody's surprise, Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was one of the best performers in Week 9. Buckner is one of the most consistent players and showed it against the Steelers.

Buckner defended the run well and logged four tackles and a tackle for loss. While Buckner's stats aren't insane, he helped decimate Pittsburgh's rushing attack.

The Steelers finished with only 38 rushing yards on 23 total carries for a highly underwhelming average of 1.7 per carry. Expect Buckner to be on this list more often than not to finish 2025.

Wide Receiver | Michael Pittman Jr. (72.2)

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (white uniform) is getting ready for the start of a game.
Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Along with Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr. put up 115 receiving yards against the Steelers, which marked the first time any Colts player eclipsed 100 receiving yards.

Pittman hauled in an impressive nine catches on 12 targets and, along with Pierce, was a go-to target for the struggling QB Daniel Jones.

Pittman now has 52 catches for 561 receiving yards and six touchdowns on the season. He's the top pass-catcher for Indy and might be on track for his best NFL season if he keeps at this pace.

Safety | Cam Bynum (72.1)

Colts safety Cam Bynum (white and blue uniform) runs off the field after a game finishes.
Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) celebrates with fans after the win against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Colts safety Cam Bynum has been a great addition to Lou Anarumo's defense and provided more consistency against the Steelers offense on Sunday.

Bynum finished the game with four tackles and put up a 67.5 run defense grade. Along with Nick Cross, Bynum has helped the Colts have one of the better safety duos in the NFL.

The Colts' defense will need Bynum to continue his excellent 2025 season to finish out what is one of the hardest second-half schedules in the NFL.

