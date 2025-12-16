3 Reasons Philip Rivers Gives Colts Best Playoff Hope

On Sunday, the NFL world witnessed the start of an amazing story. Formerly retired and Hall of Fame semifinalist, Philip Rivers, suited up for the first time in five years for the Indianapolis Colts.

Rivers didn't light the world on fire - but he wasn't supposed to at 44-years-old and off the professional gridiron for so long.

Instead, Rivers looked sharp, efficient, and had incredible football IQ. Given Indy's awful QB conundrum, he gives them the best chance to surprise and make the playoffs.

Here are three reasons to back it up.

His Ability to Read Defenses Is Elite

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) audibles against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

There was discourse from some regarding why the out-of-his-prime Rivers was starting over the far more athletic and capable Riley Leonard.

The answer is simple: Rivers' ability to make adjustments and read defenses is of the highest pedigree.

It doesn't matter how far removed from competition Rivers is; his football brain hasn't stopped. He's arguably leagues above some of the starting talent under center in 2025 in this regard.

This isn't a knock on the sixth-round rookie Leonard, but his ability to read defenses isn't in the same conversation as Rivers'.

Watch this rep.



Rivers anticipates pressure from SEA. He identifies the point LB and communicates protection with the center. He knows one of the backers is coming and the MOF will be open. His feet are slow but his release remains lightning quick. Another great throw into a… pic.twitter.com/rVat7wsfCe — Kevin Smith (@KTSmithFFSN) December 15, 2025

The offense may have been wildly limited, turning to Jonathan Taylor (25) and Ameer Abdullah (four) for 29 total carries on the day.

There were a multitude of plays where Rivers switched things up with surgical audibles to give the team the best chance to win against the Seahawks.

His decision to opt out of Steichen's pass play call in the fourth quarter on third down that led to the Blake Grupe 60-yarder at the end of the game, and ultimately, the loss, wasn't ideal.

However, this was his first game in five years, and arguably the only bad audible he called throughout his 27 pass attempts.

Rivers now has a game under his belt and gets an extra day to prepare for the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football for Week 16, which will play into his favor.

He's a legend, a future Hall of Famer to many - he doesn't need long to get himself 100 percent into the swing of things.

Expect better execution from the former Los Angeles Chargers icon as long as he's in the offensive saddle.

He's Mastered Shane Steichen's Offense

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen, left, talks with quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during a second quarter timeout against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Arguably, the biggest reason Rivers was brought out of retirement was his vast knowledge of Steichen's game plan.

Rivers played when Steichen was a defensive assistant, offensive quality control member, quarterbacks coach, and interim offensive coordinator with the Chargers.

In short, these two know each other.

A connection spanning around eight NFL seasons made this an easy choice for Steichen. To reference the first entry, Rivers plugged right into the offense and knew how to run it immediately.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) emerges from the locker room for pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Were there other options to bring in at quarterback? Sure. However, to walk into a situation where a potential playoff team needs the best possible fit at QB, not the most talented, makes it easy to see why Rivers was the match.

It will be interesting to see if a second week of preparation is needed after getting the pads on. Rivers is a mastermind at QB, and while his arm may be a thing of the past, his IQ can make up for it more often than not.

His Teammates Were Bought in Immediately

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks to the huddle during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

This has to be stated - it's not that the Colts wouldn't rally around Leonard or Brett Rypien at quarterback, they absolutely would.

But Rivers played with the likes of Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, and Zaire Franklin during his first run with the Colts during their 2020 playoff appearance.

He had the immediate attention of the locker room, and his legendary energy infused the team with much-needed energy after watching their possible long-term solution in Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending Achilles injury.

This team needed the leadership ability of Rivers. Indianapolis found itself in a unique situation after Jones' injury, as they weren't bad enough to pack in the season, but still in playoff contention.

It will be a must-see spectacle to see how Rivers plays for the rest of the year. Regardless of how long, his teammates will rally around him like soldiers in battle.

The Bottom Line

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) watches from the sideline during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

Soak in seeing Rivers these next few weeks, as it will go down as one of the most incredible stories in NFL history.

For Rivers to come out of retirement after five years to help the Colts, and for the love of the game, is something to behold. It's not about money, or notoriety, but to set an example, as well.

Rivers will do everything possible to win. We'll see if the future Hall of Famer has enough left in the tank to shock the league and lead Indianapolis to the playoffs.

Philip Rivers on his first game back from retirement:



"Hopefully, my sons and those ball players that I'm in charge of at the school, they'll say like, 'Crap, coach wasn't scared.'" pic.twitter.com/u66Vadhh4j — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2025

