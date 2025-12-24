The Indianapolis Colts are a team falling apart. It's safe to say this after they were ramrodded by the San Francisco 49ers, 48-27.

Now, Indianapolis draws the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team riding a fantastic six-game winning streak.

The Colts already played Jacksonville in Week 14, losing 36-19 after QB Daniel Jones was lost for the season to an Achilles injury.

With the Colts' playoff hopes blowing in the wind, it's time to lay out the five keys to upsetting the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

Make Trevor Lawrence Uncomfortable

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It wasn't pretty from the Colts' defense the last time they faced Jacksonville and Trevor Lawrence. The former number one overall pick was comfortable and got the ball out quickly.

Indy infamously landed no sacks or QB hits on Lawrence, allowing him to log 244 passing yards, two touchdowns through the air, and 16 rushing yards.

Lawrence's history against the Colts is peppered with quick passes to get the ball out of his hands as fast as possible, negating the Colts' pass-rush.

It will be up to Lou Anarumo's coverage to keep the receivers busy while the pass-rush (hopefully) gets to Lawrence to force him into erratic decisions.

DeForest Buckner

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates a tackle against Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

DeForest Buckner wasn't on the field the last time Indianapolis faced off against the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

Jaguars running back Trevor Etienne wasn't insanely effective against the Buckner-less Colts in Week 14, putting up 74 rushing yards on 20 carries. But the two touchdowns amplify his statline.

Buckner will be critical against Jacksonville's passing and rushing attack. While he didn't have an incredible game against the 49ers in his return from a neck injury, another week of preparation is likely what the doctor ordered.

If #99 can get back to his destructive ways, it will give the rest of Indy's defensive front ample opportunities to get to Lawrence.

Get Tyler Warren Back on Track

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) looks on during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It would have been easy to put Jonathan Taylor into this article as a key to victory, but that's given. Instead, I want to talk about the sudden production drop from tight end Tyler Warren.

After starting on a heater, Warren has since then fallen off a cliff. Over the last four games, Warren has put up 11 catches for 86 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Shane Steichen's offense needs more from Warren to help the rest of the game plan unfold, especially through the air.

It's not on Warren entirely, as he's played with three QBs over the last four games, now paired with Philip Rivers. We'll see if the rookie can get into a rhythm and return to the smooth operation we've seen most of the year.

Colts Secondary vs. Jaguars Wide Receivers

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) hauls in a pass as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) pressures him in the third quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars won 36-19. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' receivers cooked Indy's coverage last time these two clashed. Lawrence didn't really use his tight ends or running backs in the passing game, but the WRs shined bright.

Brian Thomas Jr., Tim Patrick, and Jakobi Meyers worked in unison to propel Liam Coen's offense. However, this was when they didn't have Parker Washington, who is slated to play this time.

It will be a big addition if Sauce Gardner can return from his calf injury, but Jacksonville's quartet of receivers is no joke.

It will be on the pass-rush to get to Lawrence, but Indy's cornerbacks and safeties will be crucial to helping slow down these talented pass-catchers who are coming off a big win against the Denver Broncos.

Don't Allow Josh Hines-Allen to Pester Philip Rivers

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the game against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Last time the Colts faced Jacksonville, they had mobile quarterbacks in Jones and Riley Leonard. However, this won't be the case with Rivers.

The Jaguars have Arik Armstead with 5.5 sacks, but it's Josh Hines-Allen (7.0) that is the greatest threat to Indy's offensive line.

Braden Smith won't suit up, and the jury is out on Bernhard Raimann. Typical guard Matt Goncalves was bumped to right tackle to help solidify a banged up offensive line, but Hines-Allen can go toe-to-toe with the best of them.

Whatever presentation this Colts offensive line has on Sunday, they must be prepared to keep Rivers upright from Hines-Allen, who had the lone sack for Jacksonville against Indy in Week 14.

