The Indianapolis Colts are reeling again after suffering a fifth-straight loss, this time to the San Francisco 49ers.

What was a brilliant game from Philip Rivers in just his second start since returning from retirement was destroyed by a lackluster performance from the defense.

Now, Indianapolis playoff chances are all but ruined with just two games remaining against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

After an embarrassing home loss on primetime, it's time to dive into Indy's Week 16 risers and fallers from the cross-conference clash on Monday.

Riser | Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) looks to pass Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivers put on a show, plain and simple. In fact, he wasn't the problem in the slightest. This statement is surprising considering that the score would indicate Rivers may have struggled grossly.

Instead, Rivers completed 23/35 passes for 277 air yards and two scores. While the pick-six thrown to Dee Winters is a brutal blemish, Rivers is in just his second game since January 9th, 2021.

Rivers pushed the ball downfield immediately, giving 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh the message that he's willing to press his coverage for big plays.

In some cases, it panned out, especially with Alec Pierce. The former second-round selection scored two touchdowns from Rivers, keeping the Colts in the game at times.

Rivers is immobile, lacks arm strength, and can hardly avoid anyone in pursuit, but good lord can he dissect a defense like a gridiron surgeon.

While Rivers was kept to just 120 passing yards and a single TD against the Seattle Seahawks, he shined and elevated against a potential Super Bowl team in the 49ers.

Fallers | Zaire Franklin

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) celebrates a touchdown from the sideline Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I'm usually not one to bury any Colts player in my articles, as it's unprofessional and short-sighted. However, that's when the performance has some positives that entail.

When discussing the performance of the Colts' defensive captain and starting linebacker, Zaire Franklin, I'm prepared to be unprofessional, in a sense.

Franklin is a true box score stuffer, and when one observes his tackles, sacks, etc., he appears to be a top-level defender. This simply isn't true when watching the games live.

Franklin was cooked constantly in coverage by running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle, and it allowed Brock Purdy easy as pie-like completions.

Indianapolis Colts' Zaire Franklin: 'Today Was a Shitty Day... Our Fans Deserve Better' pic.twitter.com/RVgd8qhawz — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) December 23, 2025

Franklin's 41.6 Pro Football Focus coverage grade encapsulates his struggle against the 49ers and their weapons. Cornerback Johnathan Edwards was worse against names like Jauan Jennings, but he isn't a well-paid captain.

I'm not trying to be rude, especially with Christmas just around the corner. However, Franklin is often a liability when it comes to stopping opposing passing attacks. And he's not just below average against receivers, he's terrible.

We'll see how things pan out for the defensive leader, but he's officially been exposed. Expect Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud to target #44 as much as they can to test his underwhelming coverage skills.

Riser | Blake Grupe

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Blake Grupe (10) kicks a field goal during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Blake Grupe has done wonders since being signed as Indy's third kicker for the 2025 season. First, it was Spencer Shrader, then Michael Badgley, now, Grupe.

Last week, Grupe was incredible, nailing 3/3 field goals, 1/1 extra points, and a go-ahead 60-yarder against the Seahawks.

GRUPE FROM 60 YARDS FOR THE LEAD!



INDvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/L2DqOCVxld — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2025

This wasn't a fluke, as Grupe was lights out again against the 49ers. Grupe nailed 2/2 field goals and all three of his extra points.

Through his three games, Grupe is 7/7 on field goals and 5/5 on extra points, showing no signs of slowing down his efficiency.

While it's hard to imagine the Colts don't roll with Shrader once he's healthy, Grupe might be giving himself a future with another team after playing so well with the Colts when they desperately needed kicker help.

Faller | Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Minus Jonathan Taylor's rushing touchdown, he arguably had his worst performance of the 2025 season against the 49ers.

Taylor averaged a meager 2.9 yards per carry on 16 rushing attempts for just 46 rushing yards. In fact, that is Taylor's second-lowest mark of the campaign through 15 games.

Even when Daniel Jones was healthy the recipe for slowing down this Colts offense was to sell out everything to stop Taylor. Now, with such an immobile QB like Rivers, it's easier than ever.

If the Colts can't get Taylor rolling better against the Jaguars or Texans, it won't be any different than what we saw against the 49ers.

While Taylor will likely put up better numbers on the ground than 46 rushing yards, he won't be able to do enough to help the Colts win if he continues getting stuffed for less than four yards per carry.

We'll see if Taylor can return to the MVP-level of play we saw earlier in the year.

Riser | Alec Pierce

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) in the first quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Pierce put on his best performance of the season against the 49ers when it mattered most, and in front of the NFL world in the standalone game last night.

Pierce showed true WR1 abilities by hauling in all four targets for a fantastic 86 receiving yards and two scores from Rivers.

17 🎯 14 TOUCHDOWN



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/qXmpXeVREX — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 23, 2025

This entry won't take long - Pierce is a free agent in 2026, and the Colts need to pay him to keep his services. Initially, he was regarded as strictly a deep threat, and he showed that propensity.

But his 2025 has shown a different story; he's an all-around threat as a pass-catching weapon. In some ways, he's been better than the likes of Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs.

Indianapolis would be foolish not to pony up the money to make Pierce a long-term asset. If any outsider needed one game as proof he deserves an extension, this one was it.

Faller | Lou Anarumo

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo watches during warmups before the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I could easily grill the pass-rush and lack of prowess we've seen in recent weeks. It would also make more sense than ever to do this since DeForest Buckner made his long-awaited return against the 49ers.

That's way too easy this time. Instead, I'm putting Lou Anarumo and his entire defensive game plan into this one. To be frank, it was horrible.

Kyle Shanahan decimated Anarumo's plans, and Purdy threw five touchdowns in the process. The pass-rush, as mentioned before, did next to nothing, but 48 points doesn't entirely hang on that.

Anarumo was outcoached and out-schemed by a superior offensive mind, and if this team hopes to win the next two games, this lack of performance cannot continue.

Expect the defense to watch game tape closer than ever with the Jaguars coming up, a team that has won six in a row and looks like a serious playoff contender.

