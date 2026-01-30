The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of talent to be proud of for the upcoming 2026 season, despite falling apart to miss the playoffs after a hot 8-2 start.

While names like Daniel Jones (free agent), Jonathan Taylor, Alec Pierce (free agent), Cam Bynum, Laiatu Latu, and Quenton Nelson stand out - two other players have an interesting dynamic for this piece.

Tyler Warren and Sauce Gardner.

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano put together a list predicting the top 100 players for the 2026 season, and it just so happens that Warren and Gardner make the list of 100-51.

Below is the breakdown of the key talents that will be integral in helping the Colts succeed.

Tight End | Tyler Warren - 74th

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) makes a catch for a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Warren made an immediate impact as a polished blocker and standout pass catcher in Shane Steichen’s offense.

Warren’s ability to get open quickly helped Daniel Jones find his footing in his first season in Indianapolis.

Warren, the 2025 No. 14 pick, might be on the same trajectory as George Kittle. In his first season, Warren had 76 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns."

It’s official. Tyler Warren will be headed to the pro bowl in his rookie season. The future is bright and he deserves every single moment of success that is coming his way. Congrats Tyler.



We Are 🦁 pic.twitter.com/v5Yg2mUFCa — White Out Football (@NittanyNatRec) January 17, 2026

Not only did Warren set the Colts' single-season record for most catches by a rookie (76), but he also earned a Pro Bowl nod after one season.

Warren immediately boosted the tight end position after a massively disappointing 2024 campaign from the group. Warren's numbers speak for themselves, below are what he accumulated through 17 games.

112 targets

76 catches

817 receiving yards

10.8 average yards per catch

5 all-purpose touchdowns (4 receiving, 1 rushing)

50.7 run-blocking grade (Pro Football Focus)

62.4 pass-blocking grade (Pro Football Focus)

Warren's future is as bright as possible, and if the Colts can re-sign Jones and get back to what the offense looked like during the first half of 2025, the former Mackey Award winner can build off of an incredible rookie season.

Also, to be compared to the incredible George Kittle can't be undermined, as the San Francisco 49ers superstar will go down as one of the greatest tight ends in league history.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Cornerback | Sauce Gardner - 63rd

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"Gardner has plenty to prove after a few down seasons with the Jets and not much with the Colts after the November trade that sent two first-round picks to New York.

Still, it isn’t easy to give up on Gardner’s elite coverage skills. If Gardner can stay healthy (he played only 11 games in 2025), he could regain his top form after spending a full offseason in Indianapolis."

Blockbuster: Jets' All-Pro CB CB Sauce Gardner has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts. #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/Im1Ri5vf64 — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) November 4, 2025

As Manzano mentioned, the Colts took a massive swing by sending their 2026 and 2027 first-rounders to the New York Jets to secure Gardner.

The intention was to pair him with Charvarius Ward Sr. to form a deadly cornerback duo during the best stretch of Indy's season.

However, Ward sustained an insane three concussions that limited him to seven games, and Gardner sustained a calf strain, which kept him to only four contests as a Colts defender.

Regardless, Gardner's Pro Football Focus defensive grades indicate that he can still be an All-Pro level cornerback that will lock down nearly any pass-catcher.

He finished the year with an overall mark of 76.9, 84.5 in run defense, and 75.6 in coverage. He also had nine pass breakups and only two missed tackles.

If Lou Anarumo stays as the defensive coordinator, Gardner can use a full offseason with Indianapolis to truly hit the ground running once the 2026 regular season kicks off.

Recommended Articles