5 Takeaways from Colts' Damning Loss to 49ers

Another year, another collapse, another humiliating loss in prime time for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts dropped their fifth-straight game as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers 48-27 on Monday Night Football. The loss drops Indy to 8-7 on the season after starting 8-2, and the team's playoff hopes are all but gone.

Let's analyze the takeaways from the Colts' thrashing at the hands of the 49ers.

Defense Implodes

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Colts' defense made Brock Purdy look like prime Joe Montana. Purdy led the 49ers' offense up and down the field with little resistance, finishing with 295 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Indy had no answer for the duo of Christian McCaffrey (146 total yards, 2 TDs) and George Kittle (7 catches, 115 yards, TD) either, giving way to 440 total yards and 41 points.

Simply put, it was the worst performance from the Colts' defense all season and one of the worst defensive performances we have seen in the NFL this year. The pass rush was non-existent despite the return of DeForest Buckner. The linebackers were torched in coverage. The secondary sorely missed Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward.

When Lou Anarumo's group needed to be at their best, they put forth their worst.

Philip Rivers Gives His All

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) draws back to pass Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's hard not to be impressed with the performance of Philip Rivers. Despite the defense failing him at every turn, Rivers was surgical for much of the night and kept the Colts within striking distance. The 44-year-old finished 23-of-35 (66%) for 277 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Rivers had complete control at the line of scrimmage yet again, getting the Colts into the correct play time after time. His command of the offense is remarkable considering he has only been in the building for two weeks. Rivers also tested the 49ers' defense down the field, something that was missing a week ago against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rivers' comeback has been a captivating storyline, but the future Hall of Famer is proving he can still play quarterback at a high level and operate an NFL offense better than players nearly half his age.

Alec Pierce Payday Incoming

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch for a touchdown defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) in the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Reggie Wayne said earlier in the year that the price for Alec Pierce, an impending free agent, is only going up. And he was 100% correct.

Pierce continued to prove why he is the Colts' most explosive weapon in the passing game, making big plays all evening down the field. The wide receiver hauled in four receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns, as Rivers looked his way whenever a big play was needed. Whether it was a contested catch in the end zone or a big play over the middle, Pierce delivered when called upon.

The arrow for Pierce continues to trend upward, and it will not be cheap for the Colts to retain the 2022 second-round pick. But the Colts absolutely must do whatever it takes to keep Pierce in Indy long-term. He has proven to be too valuable to the offense's success, providing an elite deep threat and one of the best contested catchers in the league. Pierce has earned a big payday, and the Colts should be happy to provide it.

O-Line Decimated by Injuries

Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) is helped off the field Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Colts' offensive line came into this matchup already down two starters in Bernhard Raimann (elbow) and Braden Smith (concussion). The injuries forced the Colts to start rookie Jalen Travis at left tackle, move right guard Matt Goncalves out to right tackle, and start Dalton Tucker at right guard.

But on the third play from scrimmage, Tanor Bortolini went down with a concussion, forcing Danny Pinter to fill in. Tucker also left the game in the second half with a shoulder injury. And suddenly, a unit that has been mostly healthy this season suddenly finds itself obliterated with injuries.

The results reflected that of an extremely banged-up offensive line. The Colts averaged just 2.9 yards per carry, as Jonathan Taylor was limited to only 46 yards. While Rivers was sacked only twice, that stat was more indicative of the quarterback getting the ball out quickly than the pass protection. With the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans on deck, it's a terrible time for nearly the entire offensive line to be on the mend.

Change is Well Past Due

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard leaves the field Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts have now lost five straight games and six of their last seven after starting the season 8-2. While not mathematically eliminated, Indy is set to miss the playoffs for the fifth season in a row. It's another monumental late-season collapse under Chris Ballard's watch as general manager. And it's time to move on.

In nine seasons at the helm, the Colts have zero division titles and just one playoff win under Ballard. He has failed to secure a long-term solution at the most important position in football, and the teams he has constructed have routinely faltered in the biggest moments. Sure, injuries have taken their toll on the Colts this season, and we may be looking at a different situation if the group stayed healthy. However, the core of this Colts team has failed to rise to the occasion yet again.

No more excuses. While the next couple of years will be tricky without any first-round picks, it is time for the Colts to part ways with Ballard and find someone else to build the team for the future.

