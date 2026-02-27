The Indianapolis Colts are in contract talks with quarterback Daniel Jones to be the main man under center for the foreseeable future.

However, Jones is rehabbing his season-ending Achilles injury, and that process could leak into the 2026 regular season. If this is the case, Indianapolis might need a competent starter to take over Shane Steichen's offense while Jones gets reset.

ESPN's Seth Walder believes Indy will have a different starting quarterback to kick off the 2026 season than Jones. Instead, Walder slots none other than Gardner Minshew to handle the assignment.

"The journeyman had more success playing for Shane Steichen in 2023 than at any other point in his career. Steichen got much more out of Minshew -- who recorded a 60.4 QBR that season -- than he has out of Joe Flacco (50.0) or Anthony Richardson Sr. (44.4).

That 2023 earned Minshew $15 million fully guaranteed from the Raiders the next offseason, but it went so badly in Vegas that he played for the Chiefs for just $1.2 million last season. It was feared that Minshew had torn his ACL in December, but he did not.

Because Minshew's star has fallen, he would be a cheap option for the Colts to pair with second-year QB Riley Leonard while they wait for Jones to heal."

As Walder mentions, Minshew has played with Steichen in the past and earned the coach's trust during his time as the backup QB with the Philadelphia Eagles when Steichen was the offensive coordinator.

This led to Minshew earning a contract with Indianapolis in 2023 to back up Anthony Richardson Sr. However, Minshew played a lot of football after Richardson's season-ending AC joint sprain, after only four games.

Minshew took full advantage of this opportunity, playing the best ball of his veteran career.

Minshew started 13 games and compiled 305/490 completions for 3,305 passing yards and 18 total touchdowns (15 passing, three rushing). This also led to him earning his lone Pro Bowl nomination.

While Minshew's following seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders (2024) and Kansas City Chiefs (2025) didn't go as planned, he could easily slot into Steichen's system seamlessly.

The Colts do have Riley Leonard on the roster, but it's preferred to have a more experienced veteran to fill in while Jones recovers if he can't suit up Week 1.

As for Richardson, his time with the Colts is coming to an end, and the franchise has permitted him to seek a trade, per Stephen Holder.

Nobody has really mentioned that Indy may need a stop-gap QB, but it's a possibility with how serious Jones' injury was and how important it will be to not rush him out onto the field too soon.

Walder's pick of Minshew is a good, realistic one, should Indianapolis need veteran services to lead the offense. Luckily, he'll be cheap and can give Steichen exactly what he needs to hopefully start the regular season the right way.

Keep a close eye on what Indy does at quarterback. It's not all about Jones getting re-signed or Richardson getting traded. The Colts may very well need another insurance policy, and nobody would make the transition easier than Minshew.