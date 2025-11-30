After a cold first quarter, the Indianapolis Colts jumped out to an early lead against the Houston Texans thanks to a 19-yard touchdown catch from Alec Pierce on a beautifully threaded ball from Daniel Jones.

The Colts had just turned the ball over on downs on the previous drive, but Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud gave the Colts a second chance after Cam Bynum intercepted an overthrown pass intended for Xavier Hutchinson.

Jones and the Colts' offense made the most of the field position, driving 42 yards for a quick score and a great response.

On first down, Jones found Pierce in the middle of the field for a 19-yard catch. Jonathan Taylor ran it up the gut on the next play, setting up second-and-6 from the Houston 19.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen dialed up an end zone shot for Pierce, and Jones came through with a dart to the back left corner of the end zone to put the Colts up in the second quarter.

Kicker Michael Badgley missed the extra point, meaning the Colts remained only a field goal ahead of Houston. It's the third extra point he's missed since signing with the Colts back in October after Spencer Shrader went down with an injury.

Pierce is one of the best deep threats in the league, and he continues to gash secondaries in his fourth year. The touchdown is only his second on the season after he racked up a career-high seven touchdowns the year before.

The Texans already responded to Pierce's touchdown with a score of their own, putting them in the lead 10-6 with a few minutes to go before halftime.

The Colts will need to find a way to beat the Texans, who are slowly creeping up the AFC South leaderboard after a cold start. The Colts haven't beaten the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2021.

Entering Week 13, the Colts have a one-game lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a two-game lead over the Texans. If the Colts lose and the Jags win, the Colts would be in serious trouble before their final five-game stretch.

Pierce and Jones connected again before halftime, putting him at 56 total yards on the day. Pierce had just one catch against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, so he's already having a better day today.

