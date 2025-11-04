Colts' Alec Pierce a Top Priority Add in Fantasy
If you’re looking for a wide receiver with legitimate upside as the fantasy playoffs approach, you’re going to want to sprint — not jog — to your waiver wire. Alec Pierce is still flying under the radar, but probably not for much longer.
Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus agrees, naming Pierce as a key Week 10 fantasy waiver wire addition.
The Colts wideout delivered his best performance of the 2025 season in Week 9, posting six receptions for 115 yards in the loss to Pittsburgh.
That made him Indianapolis’ first 100-yard receiver of the year (along with Michael Pittman Jr.), and it came at the perfect time for fantasy managers searching for a spark at wideout.
Pierce finished with 17.5 fantasy points, marking his second 14+ point performance in the last three weeks. In fact, he’s hit double-digit fantasy totals in four of his last six games, showing a consistent involvement in Shane Steichen’s developing offense.
The connection between Daniel Jones and Pierce has become one of the Colts’ most interesting storylines. After joining the team this offseason, Jones has slowly built timing and trust with the former Cincinnati product, and it’s beginning to show.
Pierce’s ability to stretch the field and create explosive plays has opened up Steichen’s playbook, forcing defenses to respect the deep ball again.
However, it's not just the vertical shots that Pierce is a threat to haul in. The fourth-year wideout is expanding his skillset to force coverage to respect him as more than a one-trick pony.
Pierce is showing a better understanding of the route tree and is getting open more in the short and intermediate game. However, it's not limiting his explosive factor, as he still averages 20.9 yards per catch, which leads the league.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
That kind of big-play potential is rare in players rostered in just 11.8% of ESPN leagues. He’s currently sitting as the WR43 on the year, yet his ceiling is much higher than that ranking suggests.
With 500 receiving yards through seven games played, Pierce is quietly on pace to shatter his previous season totals and establish himself as a mainstay in the Colts’ passing game.
Even in a game that got away from Indianapolis in Week 9, Pierce’s consistent targets and downfield looks stood out.
With 35, 36, and 34 pass attempts over the last three weeks, the Colts are throwing more frequently as their offensive rhythm improves — and that only benefits a vertical threat like Pierce.
Looking ahead to Week 10, the Colts head to Germany to face the Atlanta Falcons, a defense that has struggled at times against explosive perimeter receivers. If Daniel Jones continues to play with confidence, Pierce could once again find himself in line for chunk plays and potential touchdown upside.
Fantasy football is all about timing, and right now, Pierce’s arrow is pointing straight up. If you need a spark heading into the second half of the season, don’t wait for the rest of your league to notice — Pierce is one of the smartest waiver additions you can make this week.