Colts’ Anthony Richardson Facing Sparse Trade Market

Drafting and developing a quarterback is one of the hardest things to do in the NFL. Unfortunately for the Indianapolis Colts , they haven't been able to do that since a generational talent by the name of Andrew Luck fell into their arms with the first overall pick of the 2012 draft.

The Colts took a swing on project quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but after three seasons in Indy, Richardson's future has become increasingly complex. Richardson lost the starting job to Daniel Jones last summer, prompting trade rumors and discussions regarding the 23-year-old's future in the league.

During last month's NFL combine, news broke that the Colts had mutually agreed with Richardson to seek a trade. After over 30 days of waiting, it seems that there is little to no market for the former Florida Gator.

ESPN's Adam Schefter joined The Pat McAfee Show to talk about Richardson's trade outlook.

"The market for [Anthony Richardson] was soft," Schefter said. "If there was a market for him, they would have traded him. It didn't materialize, so now you have to ask yourself, 'Okay, is it worth it to deal him? I'm making some flipping picks, like Richardson and a seventh for a sixth. Like, why are you gonna do that? You might as well hold onto the guy."

"The market for Anthony Richardson was soft..



If there was a market for him the Colts would have traded him" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/EesvKHxB3H — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 31, 2026

Schefter: Trade Market for Richardson is "Soft"

According to what Schefter has heard, there's not a single team in the league that wants to trade some sort of valuable draft capital for Richardson. That's not shocking, considering his injury history and lack of proven success.

Schefter mentioned the Green Bay Packers as a team that expressed mild interest, but clarified that no team made an aggressive pursuit for Richardson.

"I don't think [the Colts] were expecting a lot, but they were expecting something back. And nothing has materialized so far. There has not been a team that has been overly interested in getting a deal done. I know Green Bay was out there, [but] there was no real conversation."

Of course, in Green Bay, Richardson would not be competing for a starting job. The Packers made Jordan Love one of the highest-paid quarterbacks of all time, and unless he gets injured, the starting job is his for the coming years.

Richardson appeared in garbage time of two games in 2025, completing one pass to himself for nine yards. He would have had an opportunity to start down the final stretch, but a freak orbital fracture suffered during pre-game warmups in October kept him out for the remainder of the season.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) watches the action on the field from the sidelin at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

If what Schefter is saying is true, it looks like there's a real chance that Richardson stays for a final season with Indianapolis. He has one year left on his rookie contract, with a fifth-year option that will almost certainly be declined by the Colts next month.

The Colts could be recycling the same quarterback room in 2026. Jones, of course, has the starting job, but there is no guarantee that he is healthy by Week 1. If Jones has a setback in his rehab process, Indy will have to decide whether they want to trot out Richardson or Riley Leonard as the team's starter.

There are still several months left to get a deal done, but it appears that Richardson may be stuck on the bench in Indianapolis for another year.