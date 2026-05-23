Which Colts Storylines Are Worth Paying Attention to at OTAs (And Which Aren't)

The Indianapolis Colts kick off their organized team activities portion of the offseason early next week on Tuesday, May 26th. Though no pads or contact will be allowed until training camp later this summer, this stage will feature the first time in which the Colts' rookie class will share the field with their veteran counterparts.

As the Colts begin finding answers to their offseason questions, we break down which storylines are worth paying close attention to, as well as those that don't deserve the energy.

Storylines Worth Watching

Onboarding Rookie Class

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard leaves the field Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This stage of OTAs may feature no pads or contact, but is still vitally important for the Colts' 2026 rookie class. This reintegration period will feature the first time that the rookies will share a field with their veteran counterparts.

Similar to that of their rookie minicamp which took place earlier this month, the Colts' eight draftees and 12 undrafted free agents will be taken through another glorified practice setting as their onboarding process continues.

Each player's role and importance varies, but all rookies must take this time to prove they deserve a roster spot moving forward, and OTAs are a vital first step in doing so, even more so than rookie minicamp as their integration with veteran players will cause these youngins to stick out more.

Anthony Richardson's Vision

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) walks off the field Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, after the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Houston Texans 20-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The curious case of Anthony Richardson Sr.'s time in Indianapolis is set to continue as his time on the trade market ultimately fell flat.

Richardson suffered a freak injury last season in pre-game warmups to his orbital bone in his eye that required season-ending surgery. He has been medically cleared for five months now, but it remains to be seen whether or not he has limitations with his vision post-op.

“No, he’s been good," head coach Shane Steichen said about Richardson's vision following the NFL Draft. "We haven’t done any team stuff, but he’s been good.”

While Steichen claims that Richardson Sr. has been good in his short time back with the team, we'll start to see whether or not his vision is good to go as OTAs kick off.

First Stage of Summer Position Battles

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Tyler Kahmann (43) makes his way onto the field Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, before a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While nobody will be winning or losing their job based solely on what happens in OTAs, the Colts have too many openings at starting spots that suggest going through the motions will be the best move.

We've ranked the importance of each position battle of the summer in question, but OTAs will serve as a much-needed first step in determining starters for the regular season. There will be no contact until training camp, but understanding which players, especially the rookies, are most ready as far as the mental side of things go will be an important cross-checking exercise nonetheless.

Storylines to Ignore

Offensive Line

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Dalton Tucker (68) and center Tanor Bortolini (60) and center Danny Pinter (63) take the field to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Colts are returning each of their starters from their season-finale in 2025, while also adding fourth-round rookie guard Jalen Farmer to the mix.

However, despite the many questions surrounding the right side of the line, Matt Goncalves is set to hold one of the two starting spots and has the inside track to retaining his newly established home at right guard.

While this anticipated position battle at right tackle is expected to be a lively competition, this initial stage of OTAs will be least important for offensive linemen as no contact is allowed until training camp arrives later in the summer.

Lou Anarumo's Next Green Dot

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Finding the next vocal leader of Lou Anarumo's defense is undeniably important, but it's a near-guarantee that rookie linebacker and second-round pick CJ Allen (53rd overall) will be that new voice.

Zaire Franklin left a massive void in the middle of the defense following his trade to Green Bay, but the Colts are confident that Allen will slide in this day-one role nicely.

Monitoring the rookie linebacker's progression throughout the summer will be vitally important as we're able to see just how ready he is. Regardless, Allen enters OTAs as the starter and it will be his job to lose no matter how many times Anarumo and Co. remind the media that he has to earn it.

Allen's essentially already earned the job based on his coaching staff's conviction in him as well as his draft slot, so ensuring that he's healthy and is the player they drafted is the main priority.

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