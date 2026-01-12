Every NFL team that didn't make the playoffs this year are already looking at bolstering their rosters for next year and improving in areas where there were voids.

For the Indianapolis Colts, there's no area of need on their depth chart for more help ahead of next season than their defensive line. For Sports Illustrated's, Eva Geitheim, it's specifically the interior.

This is what Geitheim had to say about Indianapolis on her list of every AFC team that missed the playoffs.

"Along with making decisions on whether to re-sign free agents Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, the Colts need to beef up their defensive line this offseason.

The Colts’ downturn not only coincided with the injury to Jones, but the loss of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who went down with a neck injury in early November and aggravated it in a loss to the 49ers.

With Buckner turning 32 and entering the final year of his contract, the Colts especially have a need to improve the depth on their line."

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) makes his way onto the field for warmups Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, ahead of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Geitheim mentions Buckner specifically - there's an argument that the former seventh-overall selection in the 2016 NFL draft is the best defensive player the Colts have.

In the past, when Buckner wasn't available for Indianapolis due to injury, the Colts' defense usually has taken big steps backward.

Buckner missed seven total games this year due to a few neck injuries that limited him to only 10 contests, and it provided an indication that the Colts need more juice at defensive tackle.

Minus Buckner, the Colts' current prominent defensive tackles include run-stopping specialist Grover Stewart, as well as rotational pieces like Adetomiwa Adebawore and Neville Gallimore.

Adebawore had his best NFL season this year, putting up 4.0 sacks, 36 tackles, five tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 34 pressures, and a Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade of 66.5.

As for Gallimore, he provided admirable depth for Indy and also had his best career year, logging 3.5 sacks, 38 tackles, four tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 17 pressures, three pass breakups, and a pass-rushing grade of 70.2.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Buckner on track to be 32 years old and Gallimore being a free agent, the Colts need to bolster this position group to elevate their defensive line play in 2026.

Luckily, general manager Chris Ballard is obsessed with the trenches on both sides of the ball, but there is no greater need than helping up front for the stop troops.

Honestly, Geitheim could've placed the defensive edge position for Indianapolis on her list, but it's fair to say that the inside gaps could use some assistance.

Indianapolis' defensive front hasn't been up to par minus Buckner and Stewart for some time, and teams have taken full advantage the lack of efficiency here for Indianapolis.

The Colts don't have first-round selections for the next two NFL drafts, but will look to navigate the rest of their picks for some defensive tackle talent.

There's also the obvious route of using free agency to help. Gallimore did look solid in the pass-rushing game, but was more of a liability against the run. Still, there's a chance that Indianapolis saw enough to get him another cheap deal.

It's hard to tell what Ballard will do to elevate the defensive tackle position, but regardless, something must be done.

If things don't change in 2026, it will result in more underwhelming showings as we say this year that assisted in Indianapolis dropping seven-straight games to finish a disappointing season.

