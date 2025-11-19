Horseshoe Huddle

Charvarius Ward and Jaylon Carlies Cleared for Colts Return

The Indianapolis Colts opened return windows for Charvarius Ward and Jaylon Carlies to give their defense help.

Michael Greene

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) high fives cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) after an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) high fives cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) after an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts are designating both CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (concussion) and LB Jaylon Carlies (ankle) to return from IR today, per head coach Shane Steichen. Their practice windows officially open, marking the first step toward potential activation.

This essentially means that the Colts have opened each player’s 21-day practice window, during which they’ll elect to bring them off IR or leave them sidelined. It’s procedural, but for a team gearing up for a brutal stretch run, it’s also huge.

Ward was statistically one of the best corners in the NFL before he was injured in a fluke warmup incident. He had only appeared in four games prior to the setback, but his numbers were ridiculous across 122 coverage snaps.

Those four games included three pass deflections, just 67 yards allowed, and an opposipasser rating against of only 71.6. It’s no surprise that Ward’s comeback is highly anticipated inside the building.

Even after missing significant time, Ward still sits as the third-best corner in the entire league in PFF coverage grade (83.0). 

With the Colts facing the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 12, and Patrick Mahomes coming off 800+ passing yards over his last three outings, Ward’s possible resurgence would be massive for Indianapolis’ odds in this matchup.

Carlies is also welcomed back after suffering an ankle injury during the preseason opener against Baltimore. After already missing seven games as a rookie due to a broken fibula, the preseason setback was heartbreaking for a player who had flashed real upside.

He brings depth to a Colts linebacker room that needs it as much as any unit in football. The numbers don’t lie about how rough it’s been.

Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (Blue Uniform) tracking down Texans QB C.J Stroud (White Uniform)
Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) stumbles in front of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Indianapolis currently has the 22nd-ranked rush defense in the league with a 62.5 grade, and their highest-graded linebacker on defense is Segun Olubi at just 64.4 — which is, to put it lightly, not ideal.

The guys who see the real minutes, Germaine Pratt, Austin Ajiake, and Zaire Franklin, carry grades of 57.5, 45.0, and 43.0.

This linebacker room ranks 24th in tackles (90), 20th in sacks (2.0), 32nd in interceptions (0), and 32nd in forced fumbles (0). There’s no sugarcoating it — that’s a position group in desperate need of a boost.

Getting Carlies back is massive. And paired with a potential Ward return, this is the exact kind of midseason defensive reinforcement the Colts have been waiting for.

If the Colts want to stay afloat in a crowded AFC playoff race, getting healthier on defense is the first box they have to check.

Ward and Carlies don’t just help — they change the entire complexion of a unit that’s been stretched thin for weeks.

