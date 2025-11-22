Charvarius Ward Ready to Wreak Havoc for Colts with Sauce Gardner
The Indianapolis Colts have waited for the return of top cornerback Charvarius Ward, and it appears that the former second-team All-Pro defender is on track to play against the Kansas City Chiefs.
If this happens, he'd immediately be thrust into the starting role and form a deadly duo with fellow lockdown cornerback, Sauce Gardner.
When asked about his thoughts on the blockbuster trade for Gardner, Ward showed excitement at the thought of being paired with the former two-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro.
“I think it was a good trade. It’s going to help our team out a lot. I don’t think I’ve ever played with a corner that was as good as me or maybe got more talent than me in some areas. So, I’m excited to go out there and play with him.
I feel like we can be the best duo, or one of the best duos in the league. Not trying to say too many praises, expectations, but I think me and him both (are) big dogs and we’re going to go out there and prove it every Sunday.”
Ward has only played in four games this year, but has played great football during that span. Ward's 83.4 Pro Football Focus grade is second among all cornerbacks (108 eligible). His 83.0 coverage mark is also second.
As for Gardner, he's put up 26 tackles, seven pass breakups, and a fantastic run defense mark of 83.0. He also showed great coverage in Lou Anarumo's scheme in his debut with the Colts against the Atlanta Falcons.
Ward and Gardner will give Anarumo a cornerback tandem that most coaches only dream of having and will allow him to play far more press coverage to force opposing QBs into tough throws.
This type of coverage will also allow Anarumo to dial up blitzes and give the defensive front a better chance at pressuring and sacking the opposing field generals.
As for the upcoming matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, this duo will give Indy the best chance at disrupting Andy Reid's offense.
The Chiefs have underwhelmed, sitting at a 5-5 record. The two top pass-catchers are Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, and while Gardner and Ward likely aren't covering Kelce, fellow cornerback Kenny Moore II will see plenty of the future Hall of Fame tight end.
Essentially, the Colts will have the outside spots and slot positions covered with incredible talent, which will make life difficult for Mahomes to find Kelce, Rice, Hollywood Brown, and Xavier Worthy.
The thought of playing against Ward, Gardner, and Moore is daunting, and the Colts will have all three of them on the field to play at Arrowhead Stadium in a massive clash with the Chiefs.
Anarumo is 3-3 in his matchups with Mahomes and has shown an ability to unfold a scheme that befuddles the incredibly gifted QB.
When Anarumo was with the Cincinnati Bengals and defeating Mahomes, he didn't have the talent he has with the Colts, and especially not Gardner, Ward, and Moore.
Ward's excitement to play with Gardner is warranted, and with them both on the field at the same time, they can essentially remove the Chiefs' top wide receivers.
We'll see how things play out in the first game of the elite Ward-Gardner combination in a matchup that can decide playoff contention and positioning.