Colts' Chris Ballard Shares Positive Ward, Buckner Updates

The Indianapolis Colts had a rollercoaster of a 2025 season, starting with an NFL-best 7-1 record and ending with an atrocious seven-game losing streak. Despite another missed playoff appearance, the Colts' ownership decided to retain general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen for the 2026 season.

On Tuesday, Ballard talked to the media for the first time since the end of the season. Reporters are flocking en masse to Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL combine, and the Colts' general manager briefly spoke about his team's outlook.

The most notable development from Ballard's press conference concerns cornerback Charvarius Ward. According to Ballard, Ward wants to play the 2026 season after mulling over retirement.

Charvarius Ward Wants to Play in 2026

"We've had discussions," Ballard said. "I know our coaches and Shane have had long discussions... Mooney is a special kid—a young man who had some unfortunate circumstances. The second concussion was pretty severe. Then, when he had the third one, he fought me. He was not happy with the doctor or I, but we're going to do the right thing for the player.

"He's in a good frame of mind. I'm not into hypotheticals of what's going to happen, but his frame of mind is really good right now... I mean, I don't want to say [he's] still deciding, but all indications are he's wanting to move forward and play."

Ward suffered three concussions in 2025, the first of which came in Indy's season-opening win against the Miami Dolphins. The second came in a freak pre-game accident in Week 6, when Ward collided with teammate Andrew Ogletree while warming up.

"That concussion, it really was messing with me," Ward said after clearing injured reserve in November. "Mentally and physically, I was bruised up pretty bad for a long time. I didn’t expect that... I was getting dizzy for like dang near like a month."

After the season ended, Ward said his father advised him to retire. After taking a month and a half to think about it, it looks like Ward will be returning for Year 2 in Indianapolis.

Looking at the defensive line, there were some concerns that defensive tackle DeForest Buckner would consider retirement after undergoing surgery for a herniated disc in his neck. Ballard cleared the air, saying he expects Buckner to be available for training camp.

DeForest Buckner is Preparing For Year 11

"Yeah, he's good," Ballard said. "I think it was some relief for Buck when he got [surgery] done. He's had injuries in his career, but really, it was the first time that he had one that was pretty serious. Getting the surgery done, the relief that I think he felt. One, knowing 'I feel better', instantly. And two, 'I can play football again'.

"I'm not gonna put a timeframe on it, we're expecting him back for training camp. The way he works and who he is, it wouldn't surprise me if it's sooner. He'll be back and ready to go. I think he'll have a good year."

Buckner was placed on injured reserve for the second time over the last two years after undergoing stem cell therapy in Panama. The veteran big man finished with 47 total tackles and 4 sacks over 10 starts.

Getting the two of them back will be extremely beneficial for the Colts' defense. Instead of losing two veteran starters, they'll have a very talented defense if healthy.