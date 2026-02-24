Two months from today, the Indianapolis Colts will be on the clock with the 47th pick in the 2026 NFL draft, barring any trades. Whoever the Colts select could determine the fate of general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen.

Without a first-round pick, Ballard and Steichen will need to find difference makers on Days 2 and 3 of the draft. It's hard to know exactly where the Colts' biggest needs will be on draft day since free agency hasn't opened yet, but most analysts have Indy addressing defensive line or linebacker in the second round.

In a new mock draft from Justin Melo at NFL Draft on SI, the Colts take Illinois star pass rusher Gabe Jacas with their 47th overall pick.

"The Indianapolis Colts have three pass rushers on expiring contracts in Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis," Melo wrote. "Despite landing Laiatu Latu and JT Tuimoloau in recent drafts, Chris Ballard needs to keep restocking the cupboard. Gabe Jacas is an athletic pass rusher who registered 19 sacks in 2024-25 at Illinois."

Colts Land Gabe Jacas in New Mock Draft

Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Jacas is an absolute unit off the edge. He led Illinois in total sacks in 2025 with 11, recording nine more than the next-closest teammate.

Jacas spent all four years of his collegiate career at Illinois, appearing in 50 games. Over the past two years, Jacas has recorded 117 total tackles (26.5 for loss), 19 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, and a pass defended.

Over the final four games of the 2025 season, Jacas recorded 6.5 sacks, all against Big 10 opponents. He proved he can play against some of the NCAA's best, but how will he translate to the NFL level?

Under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, that transition could be quite smooth. The Colts have a clear need at edge rusher after their 2025 campaign saw only one player record more than four sacks. Anarumo has had success with big edge rushers before, most notably the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Trey Hendrickson.

Jacas has the explosiveness off the edge to suffocate quarterbacks in the pocket. He did it all year long at Illinois, and he put that same skillset on display at the Senior Bowl last month.

Gabe Jacas' combination of explosiveness and power will absolutely play well at the NFL level pic.twitter.com/fupJqIwvCp — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) January 30, 2026

Jacas excels at bull rushing opposing tackles, but he utilizes the occasional sweep and spin move to keep blockers on their heels. Since entering college, Jacas recorded the second-most pressures among all Big 10 defenders.

His willingness to turn down extra money from bigger programs just to stay at Illinois will certainly boost his draft stock. General managers like Ballard appreciate loyalty, making Jacas the perfect fit for the locker room.

Over the past nine drafts, Ballard has struggled to find an answer on the edge. Despite a constant rotation of defensive coordinators, the Colts have continued to miss when using draft capital on pass rushers.

You only have to look as far back as last year to find an example. The Colts selected JT Tuimoloau in the second round, and although he had several opportunities to fill in for injured players, he recorded zero sacks in his rookie season.

Tuimoloau can't be considered a bust just yet, but he certainly wasn't a day-one impact player. If the Colts want to make a postseason push, they need game-changing rookies.

Jacas brings unteachable traits to the table. His power and motor are already there, and if the Colts take him, they need to unleash him instead of trying to develop him.