The Indianapolis Colts are planning to bring in former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer Philip Rivers for a workout on Tuesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 17-year veteran turned 44 years old today.

"The Colts are planning to bring potential Hall of Fame QB Philip Rivers into their facility Tuesday to work out to see if he may join their practice squad, per me & Mike Garafolo," Rapoport wrote on X. "This is real. Daniel Jones’ season is over, Riley Leonard will start, but Rivers may be an option."

Four weeks ago, if you told anybody who watches the NFL that Rivers would be making a potential return, and to the Colts of all teams, they would probably think you're drunk.

The Colts are looking at every possible option after starting quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a torn Achilles in his right leg against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Jones will miss the rest of the season, per head coach Shane Steichen.

Third-string quarterback Riley Leonard played the rest of Sunday's loss since Anthony Richardson Sr. is still on injured reserve due to an orbital fracture he suffered in Week 6.

Leonard ended the day with 18 completions on 29 attempts for 145 yards and an interception. He punched in his first career touchdown with a 5-yard rush in garbage time to give the Colts 19 points on the day.

Steichen announced on Monday that Leonard is dealing with a knee injury after his first game, which put the Colts in an awkward spot down the final stretch. Brett Rypien is on the practice squad, and if Leonard can't go, Rypien will get the start against the Seattle Seahawks next weekend.

Leonard didn't look completely lost out there, which is a good sign for the Colts as they try to salvage their playoff hopes after a three-game losing streak. Their next test will be on the road against the Seahawks, one of the best teams in football.

The Colts currently sit in 8th place in the AFC standings after the Houston Texans defeated the Kansas City Chiefs last night to move into the 7th seed. Just one month ago, the Colts went into their bye week with the best record in football.

The AFC and NFC playoff picture



NFL looks wide open 👀 pic.twitter.com/c6fVuYudhw — Razor’s Sports Shift (@TheSports_Shift) December 8, 2025

Rivers would likely still be behind Leonard and Brett Rypien, but you never know. The Los Angeles Chargers legend helped lead the Colts to their most recent playoff berth in 2020, which ended in a one-score loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Ever since he retired, the Colts have cycled through endless quarterbacks. The list includes Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Anthony Richardson, Nick Foles, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger, and Joe Flacco.

If the Colts sign Rivers, he'll become one of the oldest quarterbacks in NFL history. Tom Brady started a game at 45, but Rivers could fall in one year behind him at 44.

