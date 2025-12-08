Things couldn't have gone worse for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 14 clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts dropped the game 36-19 to lose their fourth game in the last five.

However, there's far more to discuss than just the tough loss at EverBank Stadium.

Not only are the Colts officially out of the playoffs (now eighth seed in the AFC), but they lost quarterback Daniel Jones for the year with a brutal Achilles injury.

Breaking: Colts QB Daniel Jones will undergo surgery for his torn Achilles, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/aOgi5wjOTU — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2025

NFL.com's Judy Battista handles the hard task of placing the Colts into one of her 'loser' entries. It's not easy to admit, but this fits Indianapolis because of the vortex that could be the franchise's future, as well as the pitfall that befell Indy after starting the year 8-2.

"They went from 7-1 and the AFC's best team to losing four of their last five games, falling to the AFC's eighth seed, and potentially lost their starting quarterback for the season.

Does the front office survive missing the playoffs? Does Shane Steichen? And what do they do about Jones, whom they wanted back before this injury but who now may not be ready for the start of the 2026 season? If they opt to keep Jones, what does that contract look like? And where else could they turn for a starting quarterback with no first-round draft pick in 2026?

Carlie Irsay-Gordon faces her first full season as team owner with big decisions on deck."

It’s heartbreaking man. You had ups and downs, but one thing is for certain; you have a lot of Indy fans hope at the QB position we haven’t seriously had in a while. We commend you, Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/o0Umw2CMFP — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) December 7, 2025

Battista hits on several questions, but none greater than discussing Indy's plans at quarterback going forward.

The Colts showed their belief and investment in Jones after they traded away two first-round selections (2026 and 2027) for the two-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback, Sauce Gardner.

Now, the Colts are left without those first-round picks that could be used to draft their next signal-caller with the Jones Achilles injury.

While the Colts could technically use second, or third round selections to take a swing on a QB, it's highly unlikely that anything outside of a first-rounder is entrusted to try and lead the franchise into the future.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) leaves the field with an apparent injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The current options are the following:

Trust that Jones can be the same QB as in 2025 following his Achilles recovery.

Give Anthony Richardson Sr. one last shot to show he was worth a fourth-overall pick.

Sign a 2026 free agent quarterback.

Achilles injuries can take an eternity to recover from, and it's not 100 percent guaranteed that Jones would even be back for the start of the 2026 season.

As for Anthony Richardson Sr., he lost the quarterback duel to Jones during the 2025 offseason and looked nearly awful in his sophomore season. He also missed six games due to injuries.

As for signing a free agent field general in 2026, the pickings are slim, and no option is really that attractive.

The top options will be Aaron Rodgers (if he doesn't retire), Russel Wilson (past his prime), and Marcus Mariota (career backup, bridge QB). Everyone past Mariota is either backup-caliber or less.

This situation couldn't be more dire for Indianapolis, as Jones' injury has completely shaken up where the franchise proceeds from here.

However, while everything regarding the quarterback will be put into highly important consideration, the Colts must focus on finishing 2025 as strongly as possible.

While Richardson might return at some point from injured reserve, the Colts may have to ride with the third-stringer Riley Leonard to finish a grueling four-game stretch.

We'll see what the Notre Dame rookie can do with everything in complete disarray in Indianapolis.

Feel awful for Daniel Jones

Feel awful for Colts fans

Feel awful for the longtime Colts

Feel awful for this coaching staff



Just feel awful right now — Colts Film Room (@ColtsFilmRoom) December 7, 2025

