Colts’ Cornerback Search May Lead to Former Second-Round Pick
As the NFL trade deadline nears, the Indianapolis Colts are running out of time to make a move for secondary help.
Reports suggest the Colts want a cornerback or a pass rusher to boost their defense, but weeks have passed with no trades made. If general manager Chris Ballard can't get any deals done, he may have to turn to the open market.
Thankfully, a new option has emerged: former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
Samuel underwent spinal fusion surgery in April earlier this year, but he has been cleared to return to football activities, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Samuel is in touch with several teams, some of which are in the market for a cornerback before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET," Fowler wrote.
A second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Samuel spent four years with the Chargers before the team let him walk this spring. Samuel started in 47 games for the Chargers, recording six interceptions, 37 passes defended, and 176 total tackles.
Between 2021 and 2023, Samuel had the 14th most passes defended in the NFL (35). Although he was never recognized with a Pro Bowl nod, Samuel was consistently one of the top corners in the league before his injury.
The Colts have dealt with secondary injuries all year, even before the season started. Rookie Justin Walley was in line to start, but he tore his ACL. Jaylon Jones had hamstring problems for the first half of the season, and Charvarius Ward is on injured reserve due to a concussion.
Samuel could be a decent one-year option for Indianapolis if they wish to add another corner to their ranks through the second-half stretch. Even if the Colts choose to keep Jones and Ward as the starters, Samuel could be a rotational piece who gets serious playing time.
Ballard has traditionally preferred to build through the draft rather than making splashy in-season moves. However, this year’s circumstances may demand a more aggressive approach.
The Colts haven't seen this sort of early-season success throughout Ballard's tenure, meaning it may warrant him making an aggressive signing to give the Colts a shot at a deep postseason run.
Still in his mid-20s, Samuel has plenty left in the tank to offer. Coming off a back surgery adds a bit of risk, but the plus side is that the Colts wouldn't have to give up any draft capital.
A one-year, low-cost deal would benefit both sides. If it all works out, Samuel would boost his stock for next year's free agency, and the Colts would have a chance to field a top-tier secondary to complement their league-best offense.
The Colts can't afford to keep a roster hole as the playoff picture tightens. Daniel Jones has shown tremendous potential, and a faulty defense could put the Colts at risk of closing out games against the top offenses in the league come playoff time.
Making a signing like this would send a message that the Colts are serious about their Super Bowl chances. If it doesn't work out, so be it. But there's always a chance.