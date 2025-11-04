Colts Boldly Floated as Trade Spot for Pro Bowl Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts are fresh off the heels of suffering their second loss of the 2025 season, this time against the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 27-20.
While the Colts must set their focus on the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin next Sunday, the trade deadline is staring them in the face, and is today at 4 pm EST.
Many names have been matched with Indy: Trey Hendrickson, Bradley Chubb, and Logan Wilson are just a few, but others have surfaced, even if highly unlikely.
The Ringer and Diante Lee have dynamic Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen as a fit for the Colts. Lee points out it's 'wishful thinking,' but the Colts could use help at cornerback.
"The Colts already have a pretty complete roster, but injuries have stripped their defensive backfield of its depth. Woolen’s a risk-taker at corner, and there will be moments when he causes breakdowns in coverage, but he also forces turnovers."
Woolen was drafted in 2022 in the fifth round out of Texas-San Antonio. This draft spot generally isn't anything to write home about, but Woolen hit the ground for Seattle like a meteorite.
Woolen's rookie year saw him snag six interceptions, 16 pass breakups, a defensive touchdown, and a career-high 63 tackles. This was good enough for his lone Pro Bowl.
However, Woolen's efficiency has fallen off in recent years. So far in seven games, Woolen has no interceptions and has struggled in coverage, fitting in at 99th out of 108 possible cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus grade, with a mark of 47.5.
However, as with many players who have been traded, perhaps a change of scenery could bring out the best from the former Pro Bowler.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Woolen is a massive cornerback, standing around 6'4" and weighing in the range of 210 pounds. It's hard to tell what the Seahawks would want if they were shopping Woolen, but it might be worth it.
The Colts have had injury issues with their cornerback room, and Woolen's physicality and playstyle could blend nicely with Lou Anarumo's defensive scheme.
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon has played well since becoming a starter, and now that Jaylon Jones is back in action, things are slowly piecing back together for the cornerbacks in Indianapolis.
Veteran Kenny Moore II has the slot cornerback position on lock, and if top cornerback Charvarius Ward can get healthy, adding Woolen would put the coverage over the top against the opposition.
However, as Lee points out, Seattle is playing lights-out football, especially defensively. At this point, it would be a massive surprise if the Seahawks dealt off one of their starting cornerbacks.
If the Colts decide to take a shot at landing a trade, it is highly likely to be defensively, but unlikely for a cornerback. If anything, Indianapolis needs more help in the defensive trenches.
Keep an eye out for Indy and general manager Chris Ballard to potentially bolster the defense to pair with an explosive offense as the Colts get ready to embrace one of the toughest schedules to finish the regular season.