3 Colts Who Emerged Out of Nowhere

The Indianapolis Colts had end-of-season press conferences for both CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon and general manager Chris Ballard following an incredibly disappointing finish to the 2025 season.

While the Colts fell into the abyss by finishing the campaign with a seven-game losing streak, there were some bright spots during that slide.

In this piece, I'll detail the three most surprising Colts that seemingly came out of nowhere to play good football, and showed they deserve futures with the team.

Offensive Tackle | Jalen Travis

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) walks up the field Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rookie fourth-rounder Jalen Travis wasn't expected to play this season, but injuries hit both tackles. Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith both had Travis step in for them for his NFL debut year.

Travis was thrust into the starting roles, and he looked solid. Per Pro Football Focus, his pass-blocking grade was 71.2, run-blocking 72.6, and allowed just one sack on 175 pass-blocking snaps.

Travis also went up against the likes of Joshua Hines-Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars), Leonard Williams (Seattle Seahawks), and the hellacious duo of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans).

Smith is a free agent, and is likely headed elsewhere. This gives Travis a clear path to be the starting right tackle moving forward in 2026.

Linebacker | Germaine Pratt

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Johnny Mundt (86) during a gameat Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Colts felt they needed linebacker help for the 2025 season, and they went the route of a defender who had worked with Lou Anarumo during his days as defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals: Germaine Pratt.

After the Las Vegas Raiders released Pratt, Indianapolis quickly acted, bringing Pratt onto the squad for a modest one-year, $1.5 million contract. Pratt would use this opportunity to impress, and he did just that.

Alongside Zaire Franklin, Pratt was excellent for Anarumo, putting up 101 tackles, eight pass-breakups, and an impressive redzone interception of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Germaine Pratt snags it in the end zone for the interception!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/I4AsIv6NHO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 28, 2025

Pratt should be an easy re-sign for the Colts. Pratt won't break the bank, and he looked great as a starter on the defense. He was also serviceable in coverage, which the Colts haven't had at the linebacker position in quite a while.

Indy shouldn't overthink this one and get Pratt a new contract this year.

Quarterback | Riley Leonard

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) reacts after throwing an incomplete pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Colts drafted Riley Leonard in the sixth round of the 2025 draft with low expectations. Initially, Leonard was the QB3 behind Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson Sr.

However, after Richardson injured his orbital and Jones tore his Achilles, Leonard was thrust into starting against the Jaguars in Week 14.

He didn't blow anyone away, posting 18/29 completions for 145 passing yards, one interception, and a rushing touchdown after Indy was vastly behind.

But after Philip Rivers played three games as the starter, and Indy elected to sit him in Week 18, Leonard was tossed to the wolves by facing the vaunted Houston Texans defense.

On paper, it looked like a lamb being brought to the slaughter, but Leonard had other ideas. He played with heart, efficiency, physicality, and almost won the game.

Riley Leonard have a GAME.



11/16, 197 yards, 2 pass TD, 1 rush TD



INDvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/G3PqjOE855 — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

Leonard put up a great stat line of 21/34 completions for 270 passing yards and two scores. Leonard did lose a fumble after a strip sack from Hunter and threw a pick, but he was expected to be destroyed.

Leonard has likely earned himself a spot as the undisputed backup quarterback in 2026 behind the next starter, who will likely be Jones.

