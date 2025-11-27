Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a fibula injury in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday afternoon.

It's now been reported by Ian Rapoport that it's a fractured fibula, which Jones will play through when the Colts defend home field against the Houston Texans.

#Colts QB Daniel Jones, who has been dealing with a lower leg injury, suffered a fracture in his fibula, sources say.



Jones was a full participant today and one source said, “He looked good.” Jones will continue to try to play through it. Toughness never questioned. pic.twitter.com/86pfA5AdTN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2025

Jones started the game against the Chiefs efficiently, but after defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo adjusted later in the battle, it spelled doom for the QB.

Now with this news update on his injury being a fractured fibula, it's fair to say it might have played a big factor in him suddenly being off kilter and inaccurate with his pass-catchers.

Over the last three weeks, Jones hasn't put up the otherworldly metrics he did during the first eight games of Indy's excellent 2025 campaign.

The Pittsburgh Steelers sacked Jones five times, forced three picks, and three fumbles from the former sixth-overall pick.

The next week, the Atlanta Falcons sacked Jones seven times, applied constant pressure, and forced yet another three fumbles.

As for the Chiefs, Jones did finish with good statistics, compiling 19/31 completions for 181 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers.

Now, Jones will play through a painful injury against one of the NFL's most imposing defenses in the Texans. This unit features Danielle Hunter, Jalen Pitre (questionable), Calen Bullock, Will Anderson Jr., and Derek Stingley Jr.

Set on the Midwest. pic.twitter.com/dWZ26crOcd — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 26, 2025

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) in action against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones' fibula injury will change how Shane Steichen approaches the Houston defense with his game plan, especially considering the incredible duo of Hunter and Anderson in the trenches.

Houston defensive coordinator Matt Burke isn't known for blitzing much, given the talent in the Texans' defensive front. However, with how limited Jones' mobility might be, he may dial up more.

Luckily for Jones, he has a great offensive line and an MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor in his backfield. Taylor is the engine for Steichen's offense, and after seeing just 18 touches against Kansas City, expect far more usage this time around.

The Colts will have Jones ready to play through his injury, but it's a bit concerning to see the QB room behind him. Rookie sixth-rounder Riley Leonard is currently QB2, with nobody else as a third-stringer.

Typically, the backup to Jones is former fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson Sr. However, Richardson is still on Injured Reserve after suffering a fractured orbital bone.

For anyone who ever asks why Daniel Jones is my favorite QB in the NFL ⤵️



Tough. Gritty. Willing to do extremely uncomfortable things for his team, while also falling on the sword if needed. #Warrior https://t.co/VLY4okH5wr — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) November 27, 2025

Jones is as tough as they come for a quarterback, but this is a concerning injury to play through. After watching the former Duke Blue Devil take a massive amount of punishment over the last three games, it will be critical for Indy's offensive line to step up.

Also, Steichen must have RPOs and quick passing plays dialed up to negate what will be a firehouse of a pass-rush headed his way from the Texans.

This is the last thing Indy's offense needed, but Jones is a leader under center and will do his best to return to the efficiency he displayed through the first eight matchups of 2025.

Keep an eye on this injury for Jones and the developments that could follow as Indy's AFC South clash with Houston fast approaches.

