The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their final game of the 2025 season against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

While the Colts are clearly out of the playoff picture, and it might appear like this game means nothing, don't tell that to superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor was asked about why it's important to finish strong - and his answer was one of a die-hard lover of football who wants nothing more than to get off a six-game losing streak.

“Yeah, I think it just shows the type of player that you are. Like, do you really love the game? Or are you only playing because there's some trophy or award at the end?

Or do you really love this game? Because ultimately, you like to think everyone who is in this league, is in this league and they've made it – because there's a lot of sacrifices that you have to make to get here to this point, which means you must truly, truly love the game of football.

So, I just think it's all within all of us, all of us players, is we truly love the game.”

Taylor has had an incredible 2025 season, arguably his best. Despite falling off after the Achilles injury to quarterback Daniel Jones, it's still incredible what Taylor has accomplished in year six.

Taylor has impressive statistics heading into the Colts' season finale against the Texans. Below is what he's accomplished through 16 games.

Rushing Attempts - 309 (Leads NFL)

Rushing Yards - 1,559

Rushing Touchdowns - 18 (Leads NFL)

Rushing First Downs - 82 (Leads NFL)

Receptions - 44 (Career-High)

Receiving Yards - 365 (Career-High)

Receiving Touchdowns - 2

Receiving First Downs - 14 (Career-High)

Taylor's first 10 games of the season were incredible, putting up 189 rushes for 1,139 rushing yards and 17 all-purpose touchdowns (15 rushing, two receiving).

However, over the brutal six-game losing streak, it's been far tougher without Jones running the offense at 100 percent health.

Taylor has 120 rushes for 420 rushing yards and three touchdowns during that stretch. This also equates to just 3.5 yards per carry, showing that defenses are essentially selling out to stop Taylor.

Now, instead of the resurgent Jones or savvy future Hall of Famer, Philip Rivers, it's rookie sixth-rounder Riley Leonard getting his first NFL start against the league's premier defensive unit.

If the Colts hope to get a victory to close out a rollercoaster season, they'll need a big game from Taylor given Leonard's limitations as a passer and inexperience running the offense.

Expect Shane Steichen's game plan to feature a heavy dosage of Taylor, and for the superstar to back up his comments on his love for the game by giving it everything he has when the Colts travel to NRG Stadium.

This year has been a wild one for Indianapolis, and this game isn't going to do anything more than prevent the Colts from finishing 8-9 for a second straight year.

But these Colts have pride and a fire to prove something, so this AFC South battle against a powerhouse is a golden opportunity for them to display that.

