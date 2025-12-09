Since the news broke that the Indianapolis Colts have officially signed 44-year-old Philip Rivers after losing their star quarterback for the season, the reaction online has been predictably chaotic. Most of the criticism centers on age, rust, and the idea that Rivers can’t move in Shane Steichen’s offense.

ESPN Sources: 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who has not played in the NFL since the 2020 COVID season, is signing to the QB-needy Indianapolis Colts practice squad. pic.twitter.com/oOIVQEY38x — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2025

But here’s the thing: Rivers wasn’t mobile in 2020 either, and the Colts still won 11 games. He pushed the Buffalo Bills to the wire in a playoff battle and helped launch Jonathan Taylor’s rookie breakout—1,169 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

He also threw for over 4,100 yards on a 68% clip while having virtually no lateral movement. He was anchored to the pocket and still ran one of the most efficient Colts offenses of the post-Luck era.

Rivers wasn’t winning with mobility in 2020, and that isn’t suddenly going to be the deciding factor now. He operated entirely from the pocket back then, and the Colts built an offense that functioned well around him.

Phillip Rivers makes pracitce squad. Last start was 1/9/2021 in a loss to Josh Allen and the Bills.



Stat line: 27-46, 309 Yds, 2 TD's.



44 years old. Can he do it? pic.twitter.com/NOfwQ2bNNK — Look Out (@piratejester) December 9, 2025

That’s why age-related mobility concerns don’t land the same with him as they do with other quarterbacks. His game has always been built on anticipation, timing, and processing from the pocket—not escapability.

What Indianapolis truly needs to evaluate is the arm. If the velocity and placement remain intact, everything else about Rivers is already a known commodity.

Adam Schefter added important context Wednesday, noting Rivers has played in this offense “his entire career” thanks to his history with Steichen from their Chargers days. That means the Colts’ evaluation is expected to be “more physical than mental” as they see how he practices Wednesday and Thursday.

Before the Colts can determine how soon Philip Rivers can play, they have to see how he feels and practices Wednesday and Thursday. But there is this: Rivers has played in this offense his entire career, so it is expected to be more of a physical question than a mental one. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2025

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

The schematic shift, however, is impossible to ignore. This offense was crafted around Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson, and Riley Leonard—quarterbacks who change the math with movement and RPO threats.

With Rivers under center, that playbook tightens quickly. Expect fewer read-options, fewer designed keepers, and a return to a more traditional pro-style rhythm attack.

If the Colts believe the arm still plays, this isn’t just a signing—it’s an ideological pivot. Steichen would be transitioning the offense from dual-threat to old-school structure almost overnight.

Phillip Rivers gave it everything he had…



And he’s still got more to give



pic.twitter.com/op4dhSQ3tx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 9, 2025

But for anyone panicking about Rivers being too slow, here’s your reminder: he was too slow in 2020. It didn’t matter then, and it won’t matter now unless the ball no longer comes off his hand the same way.

The only real question is whether the arm is still alive after five years away. Everything else is predictable, repeatable, and built into his profile.

The Colts need stability fast as they face the toughest remaining schedule in the league. And strangely enough, that stability might come from the quarterback who proved efficiency doesn’t require mobility in this system.

Recommended Articles