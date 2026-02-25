Does Chris Ballard See Future for Anthony Richardson Sr. With Colts?

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard addressed the media yesterday at the NFL Combine from the Circle City.

Ballard was asked about a litany of subjects ranging from Charvarius Ward Sr. contemplating retirement to DeForest Buckner returning for an 11th season.

However, a few questions stood out regarding quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr.'s recovery from an orbital bone fracture, and what Ballard thinks of his future with Indy.

The Athletic's James Boyd gets the credit for the inquiries regarding the former fourth-overall selection.

First, on Richardson's vision progression from his season-ending orbital bone fracture.

"He's getting better. I know he met with another specialist, he's getting better. He's been cleared to play football. I'm proud of Anthony man.

Here's a guy that has had to deal with a lot of injury stuff that, you know, happens. Unfortunate accident, with his eye. He doesn't win the job, Daniel (Jones) wins the job.

I think the one thing that I don't know if everybody appreciates about Anthony, I do, and I know some of his teammates do: he's a really good teammate.

Positive, wants to do the right thing. It's trending in the right direction, still got a ways to go. He's cleared to play. The eye is getting better, so we'll work from there."

Second, Boyd concluded by asking Ballard if he sees a future in Indianapolis for Richardson. Here's what the general manager had to say.

"I see a future, yeah. Kind of like with any player, you never know what's going to happen, and things change. But, yea, we like Anthony."

Ballard has always been a wizard at answering questions from the media, and generally provides honest answers that indicate exactly what he's thinking without outright saying it.

In this case, while they're good compliments of Richardson, there's little chance his future is with the Colts.

The Colts are all-in on working out a deal with Daniel Jones. After what he accomplished with Shane Steichen's offense in 2025, this isn't surprising in the slightest.

Indy invested their fourth-overall pick in 2023 in Richardson to start, not sit behind Jones in year four. In short, if the Colts want to keep Richardson, it will be as Jones' backup at best.

If 2026 was Richardson's third season as a pro, keeping him would be easy. He could learn more from Jones or become the starter if Jones had to miss any time.

However, it's Richardson's fourth year, which means the Colts would have to take on his fifth-year option. This makes everything point toward a departure, as it would cost Indy a whopping $23,557,000 to retain him for 2026 per Over the Cap.

This isn't happening, plain and simple. Unless Richardson shocks the NFL world and miraculously turns into a full-blown starter, the Colts can't pony up that kind of coin for a backup.

In fact, that's not even a given that he'd be the QB2. Riley Leonard showed plenty of promise in Week 18 against the Houston Texans, which might have been enough to slot into the backup role for the 2026 season.

If this is the case, then Richardson would be a $23 million QB3 on the depth chart.

While the Colts like Richardson, they can't afford to keep him as anything less than a pure starter; that role belongs to Jones, and a deal will get done.

It's truly sad, and might go down as the Colts' most pathetic blunder once Richardson is traded off and donning a new uniform.

It will be even more painful if he blossoms into a serious threat under center with a new coach and a fresh scene.

Richardson's short time with the Colts has featured a few beautiful moments, but ultimately has been filled with injuries, awful quarterbacking, and consistent disappointment.

Anything can happen, but all signs point to the Colts making the difficult choice of allowing Richardson to see if his future can be salvaged with another franchise.