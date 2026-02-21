It's never easy for NFL teams to make roster cuts, especially if it's a pillar of the franchise. For the Indianapolis Colts, no player frees up more cap space than wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Kyle Dvorchak of NBC Sports puts Pittman into the Colts' category of every team's top cut candidate for the 2026 season. Putting Pittman on the chopping block would free up a mountainous $24 million in cap space.

"This one might sound a bit far-fetched, but it’s at least plausible. On an annual basis, Pittman is currently the 16th-highest-paid wideout.

He played all 17 games in 2025 and finished 29th in receiving yards. He fared even worse in the fancy metrics, ranking 47th in PFF receiving grade and 49th in yards per route run.

The Colts, however, do have a wideout who ranked top-20 in yards, receiving grade, and YPRR: Alec Pierce. The two play polar opposite roles, but Pierce—an impending free agent—played at a level in 2025 that warrants a Pittman-esque contract.

If the Colts want to keep Pierce and Daniel Jones—also a free agent—in the fold, cutting Pittman might be the cost of doing business."

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Pittman has emerged as a cut candidate, not just for the money he'd free up for the Colts, but also because of a shaky 2025 season where teammate Alec Pierce emerged, at times, as the WR1.

Pittman started hot, but his sixth season tapered off once the quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending Achilles injury.

The veteran finished the year with all 17 games played, hauling in 80 catches on 111 targets for a healthy catch percentage of 72.1 (career-high), but for only 780 receiving yards.

While Pittman's seven touchdowns are the best he's ever posted, his overall numbers indicate this could be one of the most inefficient seasons he's ever had.

Some cap casualties will eventually come, and there are a few I like there too:



Kenny Clark

Bryce Huff

Michael Pittman Jr.

Rashan Gary

Brandon Aiyuk (if the situation makes sense and they do their HW)

Cole Kmet

Tremaine Edmunds

Dre Greenlaw

Evan Engram — Damien Bartonek (@tvBartonek) February 19, 2026

Another reason Pittman is a top cut candidate for Indianapolis is that the Colts need to re-sign quarterback Jones and receiver Pierce.

Jones was signed to a modest one-year deal worth $14 million. What Jones did with this opportunity warrants a new contract to retain his services.

The former New York Giants signal-caller finished with his best NFL season. Jones concluded with 19 touchdown passes, five rushing scores, 3,101 passing yards, and an 8-5 record.

Even with the fractured fibula and season-ending Achilles tear, the Colts are locked into keeping Jones after he gave them the best quarterback play they'd seen in years.

Jones could command something around the three-year, $120 million ($40 million annually), so freeing up cap space is a must.

As for Pierce, he had such a great 2025 season that he made himself indispensable, so the Colts have to figure out a way to pay him without breaking the bank.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Pierce tore it up with career-highs in catches (47) and receiving yards (1,003). His six touchdowns were the second-most he's hauled in, and he led the league in receiving yards per catch for the second-straight season with 21.3.

As Dvorchak points out, it wouldn't be shocking if Pierce commands something like what Pittman has (three-years, $70 million, $41 million guaranteed).

Given that Indianapolis still has pass-catchers like Josh Downs and Tyler Warren, as well as the three-time Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor, it seems the Colts could still have a great offense without Pittman's services.

While it makes sense to free up so much money to address other areas of the roster, especially defensively, general manager Chris Ballard can work Pittman's contract in other ways to keep him in Indianapolis.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Ballard give Pittman an extension to space out his contract and money owed. While it doesn't give the Colts the same amount of savings, it helps keep the offense as intact as possible.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs with the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Pittman isn't a flashy receiver, or even a star, but he's reliable and has been Indy's best wide receiver since his 2021 campaign where he erupted with former Colts QB, Carson Wentz.

Before Jones started slowing down with injuries, Pittman looked great, and it can be assumed he'll do much of the same with Jones under center and back up to speed in 2026.

Anything can happen, and that includes Pittman getting cut. But the more likely scenario is an extension for the former USC Trojan.

While Jones and Pierce getting re-signed are massive storylines, Pittman's standing with the team is a close second. We'll see what Ballard decides to do with a franchise pillar like Pittman.