What to Expect from Colts When Legal Tampering Begins

It's nearly time for the NFL's legal tampering period, which begins tomorrow on Monday, March 9th, at noon Eastern Standard Time. This is when NFL teams can legally begin negotiations with free agents for contracts.

The Indianapolis Colts have been surrounded by one storyline: Alec Pierce and his interest on the open market from other suitors.

Once the clock strikes 12:00 pm, other squads can talk to Pierce, and he'll be able to get a true idea of what he's worth.

However, this also means the Colts can implement their own strategy for negotiations with Pierce, as well as other potential free-agent fits.

With this in mind, let's discuss what to expect from Indianapolis when legal tampering begins ahead of a critical 2026 season where everything is on the line.

Careful Salary Cap Operation

Carlie Irsay-Gordon speaks with media Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, during a press conference held at the Indianapolis Colts practice facility. Irsay-Gordon, the co-owner and CEO of the Colts, addressed questions about the team retaining head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts decided to use a transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones to continue negotiations while allowing him to field offers from other teams. The transition tag does still give Indy a chance to match any offers passed to Jones.

But this cost Indianapolis $37.8 million, putting Indianapolis into a negative salary cap situation. Luckily, Indianapolis was able to free up $5.75 million for its 2026 cap by trading linebacker Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers.

Unfortunately, it barely puts Indianapolis in the green, as they now have $154,289 available. While it's good to be out of the red, this is a wildly underwhelming amount of money to spend.

The #Colts now have $154,289 in salary cap space, per Over the Cap, and are therefore cap compliant.



There’s obviously more work to do, I’m told. https://t.co/4OX8hCaOU5 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) March 7, 2026

The Colts have several areas of the roster that could use free agent help. Defensive end, linebacker, safety, and depth for the offensive line stand out. But, with just the $154,289 to use, be on the lookout for contract restructures.

The Colts players below have the biggest 2026 cap hit, suggesting that if restructures happen, they'll be to these names before anyone else.

Michael Pittman Jr. - $29 million

DeForest Buckner - $26.6 million

Quenton Nelson - $24.2 million

Charvarius Ward Sr. - $20.2 million

Bernhard Raimann - $17.5 million

If Indianapolis wants to make any free agency splashes or re-sign Pierce, they must figure out how to either space out or retool contracts like these.

A Pursuit of Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The outside free agent who has been talked about as a fit for the Colts the most is four-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro defensive end, Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson played the best football of his NFL career under Lou Anarumo when he was commanding the defense for the Cincinnati Bengals.

From 2021 to 2024, Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 in 2024 and earned all four of his Pro Bowls and his lone First-Team All-Pro with Anarumo calling the shots.

Given he's never looked better than that, reuniting him with Anarumo makes beautiful sense for the 2026 season.

However, as mentioned in the previous entry, the Colts have to find a way to get more money available for use. Per Spotrac, Hendrickson's market value is a contract of around two-years, $50,898,112.

The defensive pass-rush needs far more juice around Laiatu Latu. Signing Hendrickson is the most sure-fire way to accomplish this goal.

If the Colts want to win the Hendrickson sweepstakes, they'll likely get into bidding wars with other teams, which will drive up the price tag.

It makes too much sense to get Hendrickson back underneath Anarumo, especially after former Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby was hired. Hobby spent 2021 through 2024 as the position coach with Hendrickson for the Bengals.

We'll see what happens, but the Colts will absolutely be in the thick of negotiations with Hendrickson to potentially sign him to Indy's defensive ranks.

More Alec Pierce Drama

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) leaves the field after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

To call the Colts-Pierce story dramatic might sound a bit harsh, but drama has surrounded the Colts in the Chris Ballard era.

Teams around the league will be feverishly pursuing Pierce to pull him away from the Colts. Some of the top fits are the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Colts should have locked up Pierce with an extension during the 2025 season when they definitively knew they wanted him to be in their plans. But, in true Ballard fashion, the Colts waited too long and now have to compete to keep him.

Alec Pierce is going to get a BAG during free agency 💰



$24M projected average pic.twitter.com/0UJAf0u2UY — PFF (@PFF) March 7, 2026

Pierce's price tag is going to jump to new heights, and those heights might end up being too much for the Colts to muster.

This will be the top story in free agency to monitor for Indianapolis, and the legal tampering period will be pure cinema. If Indianapolis can work with Pierce and his representation, perhaps the right contract will be agreed upon.

However, after seeming like a lock before the franchise tag deadline, the narrative has changed on if Pierce will stay with the Colts.

Alec Pierce is gone. ✌️



"I love Indy... but at this point, I've kind of earned the right to explore free agency." pic.twitter.com/hfkr8dW2xK — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) March 4, 2026

It's not a given anymore, and the chance that Pierce flies the coop to another team is a very real possibility now that he can test the market and begin negotiations tomorrow.

If Pierce departs, the Colts' free agency plans and draft strategy will have to factor in more talent at wide receiver.

The Bottom Line

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks with media Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Colts practice facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indianapolis isn't in a great spot to make much of an impact in free agency or with negotiations, but with strategic restructures and roster moves, it can be done.

Star contract editing, Hendrickson, and Pierce will be the top priorities, but this is a roster that needs more to achieve success in 2026, mostly on the defensive side of the football.

Keep tuned in, as this is the last chance for Ballard to construct a team that can win the AFC South, make the playoffs, win in the postseason, and finally escape the mediocrity tag.