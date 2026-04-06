Colts Eye FCS Star Cornerback With Elite Testing Numbers

The NFL draft is inching closer, and the Indianapolis Colts are continuing to meet with prospects as they prepare for a decisive 2026 campaign. Colts general manager Chris Ballard has seven draft picks to work with, but will once again be without a first-round selection.

Ballard has expressed interest in trading back for more picks, something that he's done often throughout his tenure in Indy. Ballard loves to take a chance on Day 3 prospects, especially ones with elite testing numbers. Recent reports suggest that the trend will continue.

According to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson., the Colts will meet with Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings ahead of next month's draft. Demmings will also meet with the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and Miami Dolphins.

In 42 career games, Demmings totaled nine interceptions and 35 passes defended, finishing as the school’s all-time leader in pass breakups. Demmings also attended this year's Senior Bowl.

At February's combine, Demmings ran a 4.41s 40-yard dash, had a 42-inch vertical leap, and an 11-foot broad jump. Those numbers earned him a 9.97 RAS score, ranking him 10th among all cornerbacks since 1987.

Those athletic traits are exactly what Ballard has bet on in the past, and it would make sense to take a chance on them again with a Day 3 pick.

That combination of size, length, and explosiveness shows up on tape. He’s fluid in coverage, shows burst closing on routes, and has the recovery speed to survive against vertical threats. He has good instincts in zone coverage, but he could improve at using his hands to limit receivers in press-man coverage.

Charles Demmings is a CB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 10 out of 2779 CB from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, splits projected.https://t.co/8Q1ctaQeeI pic.twitter.com/AhQ4QOUpTT — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 27, 2026

Colts' Current Cornerback Situation

As of early April, the Colts have one of the best cornerback rooms in the league. Starting on the outsides are Sauce Gardner and Mooney Ward. There were some retirement concerns regarding Ward, but it seems that the former All-Pro wants to return for a second season in Indy after suffering three concussions last year.

Behind those two sit Justin Walley and Cam Taylor-Britt. Walley was forced to sit out his first season at the professional level with an ACL tear, and Taylor-Britt will be looking for redemption in a new city after dealing with some legal troubles.

The Colts have a deep cornerback room, but they could always use another face to add in the mix. It doesn't make much sense to use high-value draft capital on a corner, but a player like Demmings should still be on the board in round five or six. At that point, if the Colts believe in his football IQ and ability to jump from the FCS level to the NFL, then it's worth the risk.

Charles Demmings (6'1 193) Stephen F. Austin



+ Hip fluidity

+ Good size and length that includes 10 1/8" hand size and 32" arm length

+ 9.97 relative athletic score that included a 4.41 40-yard dash with a 42" vertical jump

+ Ball production with 9 career interceptions

+ Allowed… pic.twitter.com/zsK8zOr1LZ — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) March 31, 2026

Additionally, lining up against elite receivers isn't the only thing he'll need to do. Cornerbacks can play an important part in the run game as second-level tacklers, which is an area that Demmings could improve in.

We'll see how the Colts attack the draft in a few weeks, but for now, they're continuing to express interest in gifted athletes.