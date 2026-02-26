Five LB/DL Colts Fans Should Track at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Today marks the first day of workouts at the 2026 NFL combine, with linebackers and defensive linemen set to take center stage. For the Indianapolis Colts , this could be the most important day of the week.

The Colts' defensive front seven needs to be improved if the team wants a shot at winning a division title next season, and in the words of general manager Chris Ballard himself, the team needs faster, younger talent across the board.

Here are five prospects at linebacker and defensive line Colts fans should watch for on Thursday afternoon.

1) LB Jake Golday | Cincinnati

Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) is unable to hold on to a catch as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) and defensive back Tre Gola-Callard (6) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Plenty of linebacker prospects are projected to fall to the second round of the draft, including Cincinnati's Jake Golday.

A former edge rusher, Golday made the transition to linebacker when he joined the Bearcats. In his two years at Cinci, Golday recorded 162 total tackles, 5 total sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 5 passes defended.

Ahead of his workouts, Golday measured in at just over 6-foot-4 and 239 pounds. He has the size to translate to the NFL level, but when you factor in his lack of experience at linebacker, there are some concerns about his ability to process plays.

2) LB Anthony Hill Jr. | Texas

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Another potential second-round linebacker is Texas' Anthony Hill Jr., who had success as a pass rusher and run defender in college.

In his three years of college ball, Hill recorded 250 total tackles, 17 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions, and 4 passes defended. Hill led the SEC in tackles for loss in his sophomore season.

With a missed tackle rate of just 4.5%, Hill can start as an off-ball linebacker from day one.

Hill measured in at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds ahead of his workout.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

3) EDGE Gabe Jacas | Illinois

Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Looking at edge rushers, Illinois' Gabe Jacas jumps off the page with solid size and arm length. He measured in at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds with 33-inch arms, which fits the mold of previous Ballard draft picks at the position.

Over the past two years, Jacas has racked up 19 sacks and 6 forced fumbles for the Fighting Illini, both of which lead the team. Jacas has several moves in his bag, but he's at his best when he's bull-rushing.

With three defensive ends set to hit the open market, the Colts could use some more talent. If they address defensive end in free agency, they likely won't use their second-round pick on another pass rusher.

4) DT Zxavian Harris | Ole Miss

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Zxavian Harris (51) rushes as Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) blocks during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Zxavian Harris isn't projected to go until the later rounds of the draft, but his size makes him incredibly intriguing.

Standing tall at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, there are few people in the world built like Harris. He had his best season yet in 2025, recording 58 total tackles, 3 sacks, 1 interception, and 3 passes defended in his final year as a Rebel.

Harris is the tallest defensive tackle in the draft. If the Colts want to get some depth pieces behind Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner, Harris could be the simple solution on Day 3.

5) LB Kyle Louis | Pitt

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in pass coverage against Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

At last month's Senior Bowl, Kyle Louis put on a show in coverage drills. Louis is far and away one of the better coverage linebackers in this year's draft class, but at 6 feet tall, he plays more as a linebacker/safety hybrid.

Still, don't let his size fool you. Louis plays with a high motor, and he's shown high IQ in both run and pass defense situations.

If the Colts lose Nick Cross at safety, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo could use a player like Louis to fill that role.