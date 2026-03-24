Grading Colts' 10 New Free Agent Additions

The Indianapolis Colts have been quite busy during the 2026 NFL free agency cycle, adding new faces to bolster key areas of their roster.

Some get the idea that teams elevate their squads with blockbuster signings or big-name additions. However, to build an effective roster, depth and rotational pieces are nearly as important as adding starter-level talent.

With 10 new names occupying the ranks of Indy's roster through free agency, here are the official grades and the argument to support them.

Arden Key | Defensive End (B+)

Nov 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key (49) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Personally, I liked this signing for the Colts. While Arden Key isn't a star, or outright starter, he's arguably more efficient than Kwity Paye or Samson Ebukam with fewer snaps.

2025 saw Key play 12 games with the Tennessee Titans and log as many sacks (4.0) as Paye, who had five more games and 114 more pass-rushing snaps than Key.

Key was also a better run defender in 2025 and had just five fewer QB pressures than Paye. Key will provide valuable depth along Indy's defensive line, but the Colts still need a pure starter.

We'll see what Chris Ballard does to get the real deal to join Laiatu Latu off the edge, but Key is an overlooked addition who brings plenty of experience and efficiency to the defensive trenches.

Micheal Clemons | Defensive Lineman (D+)

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

All bark, no bite is the way I'd describe Micheal Clemons. While he's a physically imposing defensive lineman who can play in the interior gaps, as well as off the edge, he's wildly inefficient and inconsistent.

In short, the Colts could have picked far more proven depth for the defensive line, as well as other players with Clemons' versatility.

Through his four years with the New York Jets, Clemons compiled more penalties (10) than sacks (8.5), and was featured in 65 games with 24 being starts.

Tack on a propensity to miss tackles at an alarming rate, and you have a case that Clemons could be the worst outside free agent signing out of the 10 that the Colts have made thus far.

Derrick Nnadi | Defensive Tackle (C+)

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Once Neville Gallimore left for the Chicago Bears through free agency, Indianapolis pivoted quickly to pick up eight-year veteran defensive tackle and three-time Super Bowl champion, Derrick Nnadi.

Yes, Nnadi isn't a massive addition, but he brings a winning attitude and competent depth to the interior behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

Through his 130 games, he's compiled 249 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks. He'll join the rotation with Adetomiwa Adebawore, Colby Wooden, and Jerry Tillery.

Nnadi can stuff gaps, plug up the run, and open up opportunities for blitzes and potential double teams from opposing offensive lines. As a space-eater, Nnadi fits in well with what the Colts will expect from him.

Jonathan Owens | Safety (B-)

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) returns a kickoff during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

At one time, safety Jonathan Owens was a capable starter for the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers, with his best NFL season coming in 2022.

That year, Owens put up career-bests in tackles (125), pass breakups (4), and games started (17). The next year in Green Bay, he kept up good play with 84 tackles, three pass breakups, and a fumble return for a score.

However, he's been more of a backup since then and wasn't much more than that with the Chicago Bears in 2024 and 2025.

He's a solid player for the safety room and was needed after Nick Cross left for the Washington Commanders and Rodney Thomas II left for the Seattle Seahawks.

Indy needed more help at safety after the Cross and Thomas departed. Along with Juanyeh Thomas, Owens helps fill the void. However, the Colts could still dip into the NFL draft for more safety help.

Juanyeh Thomas | Safety (A)

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (2) reacts during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

While Owens is a veteran who has slotted into more of a reduced role, Thomas is a player who hasn't had the most opportunity to show his capabilities, but the flashes of a starter have been there.

Thomas' first two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys featured 36 tackles, five pass breakups, and a fumble forced.

Thomas also showed he can be a kick returner, stacking 187 yards on seven kick returns and even took one to the house in 2024.

Last year, Thomas was thrown into a bigger role at safety for the Cowboys, and he looked good. However, he was limited to seven games due to severe migraines.

Thomas now gets the opportunity of a lifetime to fill in as the starting strong safety alongside Cam Bynum.

He doesn't have a wild resume, but he's a strong run defender who can blossom under Lou Anarumo. He also didn't cost much to sign and has very high upside if everything falls in line.

Jerry Tillery | Defensive Lineman (C-)

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles defended by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A former first-round pick out of the University of Notre Dame, defensive lineman Jerry Tillery hasn't had anywhere near the impact his draft stock indicated.

Still, he's a capable piece that defensive line coach Marion Hobby can move all over the trenches, if the defensive set calls for it.

Tillery played with the Chiefs alongside Nnadi in 2025 and secured 1.5 sacks, 20 tackles, and 12 quarterback pressures.

This is an upgrade over Clemons' grade simply because Tillery seems to be more capable as a pass-rusher.

However, he had a big-time missed-tackle rate of 28.0 percent, which ranked first among Chiefs defensive tackles and ends per Pro Football Focus.

Luckily, the Colts acquired Wooden, who could be poised for a bigger role down the road. Tillery has versatility, but was primarily used in the defensive interior in Kansas City last year.

Carson Towt | Tight End (C-)

Feb 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Carson Towt (33) dunks against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Initially, I wasn't a fan of Indianapolis taking a flyer on a player like Carson Towt, who only played basketball throughout his college tenure.

In fact, he has zero football experience, which put more doubt in my mind. However, thinking of Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox's story made me rethink the equation.

Towt isn't massive for basketball at 6'7", but is a giant in the NFL realm. Indianapolis slotted him in at tight end with the hopes he may become another Alie-Cox.

Given how incredible he was at crashing the boards at Northern Arizona and Notre Dame, Towt could become a capable blocker and red zone threat, which an NFL team can never have enough of.

Towt deserves a chance to prove himself, and seeing how Indy loves Alie-Cox, there's a chance he'll earn a spot in the Colts' tight end ranks.

Cam Taylor-Britt | Cornerback (B+)

Oct 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) waves to fans prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

This signing was more about adding serious depth to the already crowded Indy cornerback room and less about asking Cam Taylor-Britt to put in serious starter snaps.

However, Taylor-Britt has the talent to do just that despite a less-than-ideal final year with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor-Britt only played eight games due to a Lisfranc injury, and had career lows across the board in tackles (21), pass breakups (5), and games started (2).

However, Taylor-Britt played his best football under Anarumo in 2023 and 2024. Those years saw Taylor-Britt stack 127 tackles, seven picks, 27 pass breakups, and two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Taylor-Britt is primarily an outside corner, so he'll be in the rotation with the likes of Charvarius Ward, Sauce Gardner, and Mekhi Blackmon.

Given how much he thrived under Anarumo, there's no reason to believe he can't bounce back with Indy after a down year in Cincinnati.

Akeem Davis-Gaither | Linebacker (A-)

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (27) celebrates a play with safety Jalen Thompson (34) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the Colts traded Zaire Franklin to the Packers, Indianapolis needed immediate help at the linebacker spot, as the position was already running dangerously thin pre-Franklin trade.

Indianapolis pivoted by signing Akeem Davis-Gaither, who had a breakout year with the Arizona Cardinals in 2025, but spent the previous five seasons with Anarumo in Cincinnati.

Noticing a trend here? Davis-Gaither played plenty of football with Anarumo, and is already a starter for Indianapolis.

Davis-Gaither was rough in coverage with the Cardinals, posting a Pro Football Focus mark of 36.5. However, before joining Arizona, he was competent in that regard under Anarumo, albeit with fewer snaps.

Similar to Taylor-Britt, there's no reason to believe Davis-Gaither won't perform well under Anarumo. He's coming to the Colts riding a solid year that saw him play better than ever while accumulating 117 tackles, five pass breakups, and an interception.

The Colts definitely need more at linebacker, but it's encouraging they've already secured a player like Davis-Gaither who can jump in and start right away.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine | Wide Receiver (B)

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (18) makes a catch against New York Jets safety Isaiah Oliver (26) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

For those wondering: no, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine isn't the Michael Pittman Jr. replacement. However, he adds great value to Indy's receiver room in multiple ways.

Westbrook-Ikhine only has 137 catches over 93 games, but he's a deadly red zone threat that will undoubtedly command attention. He's also a first down machine, with 95 catches moving the chains.

As for the red zone prowess, he's hauled in 19 touchdowns. This equates to a blistering ratio of one touchdown reception per 7.2 catches.

Indianapolis is likely looking to Round 2 or 3 for a Pittman replacement to join Alec Pierce and Josh Downs to join the receiver room.

However, Westbrook-Ikhine is a better receiver than either Ashton Dulin or Anthony Gould, and poses a much bigger threat to score.

Westbrook-Ikhine will likely slot in as the WR4 after the Colts add a more every-down receiver.