The Indianapolis Colts have lost five of their last six games, causing them to fall out of the AFC playoff picture with three games left on the schedule.

For the Colts to have a realistic shot, they'll have to win at least two of their final three games against the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans.

Despite having a 44-year-old Philip Rivers under center, the Colts' brass is confident that the offense can still perform against some of the league's best defenses. Some are worried that Rivers' arm is gone and that Indy's offense is one-dimensional. The coaches feel different.

"Philip (Rivers) really has done some nice things in practice, in the workouts, and all the stuff that we see behind the scenes," Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said on Wednesday. "It gives us a lot of confidence that, as we're putting together game plans each week, we have various tools at our disposal to go try to win these games, right?... (We) have all the confidence in the world.”

#Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter, asked why he believes Philip Rivers can push the ball downfield, despite hardly doing it in Seattle:



Rivers completed only two passes over 10 air yards last weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. The Colts finished with 215 total yards, their lowest mark of the season.

Rivers was efficient in throwing to the guys underneath, but at the end of the day, he only averaged 4.4 yards per attempt. Explosive plays fueled the Colts' offense at the beginning of the season, but Cooter thinks that there are multiple ways to score the ball.

"You can still score points on those defenses moving the ball consistently," Cooter explained. "So, I think there's ways to attack all these defenses and shoot, making a big old chunk of yards is always going to help. Sometimes that's throwing it way down the field... Explosives are very valuable in this league, but you can score points moving the ball really consistently as well."

What Rivers really brings to the Colts is a mind that's used to Steichen's offense. During his retirement, Rivers had been coaching high school football, and they ran a playbook very similar to Steichen's.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. | Steven-Imagn Images

The quarterback-turned-coach is one of the best minds the NFL has ever seen, and that's exactly why Steichen and the Colts brought him in last week.

"(Rivers has) seen so much, right?" Cooter said. "The more he communicates, the better, whether it's with us as a coaching staff, with his teammates, just with anybody, right? He was out there barking at the sideline, barking across the field. He's having a good time. The more he communicates, the better. We're excited to hear what he's got to say, what he thinks about concepts."

Next up on the Colts' agenda are the San Francisco 49ers, who are led by one of the league's best coaches in Kyle Shanahan. Somehow, the Colts will have to find a way to methodically move the ball downfield while everyone in the stadium knows they want to run the ball.

Starting Rivers is a gamble, but the Colts feel he gives them their best shot. It's a fun story, but a loss against the 49ers practically ends their playoff hopes.

