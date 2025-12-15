Philip Rivers is set to make another improbable start, as Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed the 44-year-old quarterback will start Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Nearly five years removed from what was supposed to be his final NFL start, Rivers has quietly become one of the league’s most interesting late-season storylines.

Colts HC Shane Steichen told reporters that Philip Rivers will start again next Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2025

Rivers made his first start since January of 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks, stepping in under emergency circumstances and nearly pulling off a massive upset.

The Colts fell 18–16, but the game stayed alive deep into the fourth quarter, defying nearly every pregame expectation.

The stat line was modest, but the situation demanded control, not fireworks. Rivers finished 18-of-27 for 120 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, posting a 73.1 passer rating while executing a tightly managed offensive plan.

Indianapolis leaned on the running game and quick, short-area throws, asking Rivers to distribute rather than dominate. That formula allowed the Colts to hang with one of the NFL’s best teams until a late interception finally tilted the result.

The Colts also showed a willingness to tailor the offense around Rivers’ strengths rather than forcing anything outside of his comfort zone.

The approach emphasized timing, pre-snap recognition, and ball security, allowing Indianapolis to stay structurally sound while limiting exposure against an aggressive defense.

What stood out wasn’t arm strength or explosiveness, but command. Rivers consistently identified pressure, delivered the ball on time, and kept the offense out of damaging situations despite operating without mobility.

The emotion from Philip Rivers. Nothing like it. pic.twitter.com/6tJ7DOhsdr — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

That steadiness is precisely why the Colts are comfortable running it back. Against San Francisco’s relentless front and disciplined coverage, Indianapolis is expected to lean into a similar blueprint built around rhythm, field position, and patience.

There’s no illusion that Rivers is suddenly going to become a volume passer at this stage of his career. The Colts don’t need that version—they need composure, decisiveness, and an offense that avoids beating itself.

Steichen’s confirmation signals trust not only in Rivers, but in the structure surrounding him. Indianapolis believes it can remain competitive by dictating tempo, protecting the football, and keeping games within reach.

Monday night presents another steep test against the 49ers. But after nearly toppling one of the league’s elite teams in his first start since 2021, Rivers has earned the right to take one more swing at the improbable.

The margin is thin, but the belief inside the locker room is real.

