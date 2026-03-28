Colts' Free Agency Moves Reveal Obvious Direction for NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts used the prominent free agency period to tack on a bundle of fresh signings to help smooth out the rough edges of the roster.

Depth is highly critical to having a team ready to take on higher-level competition and give the Colts the ability to rotate talent in and out so that a beat isn't missed on the gridiron.

However, the direction for Indianapolis in the upcoming NFL draft is clear. They're going to be focusing mostly on linebacker and defensive end.

While another pass-catcher will be key after trading Michael Pittman Jr., linebacker and edge trump it significantly.

We'll briefly dive into each position, the additions that the Colts made through free agency, and which prospects may be targeted on Days 2 and 3 of the draft.

Defensive End

Sep 8, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Notable free agent additions: Arden Key, Micheal Clemons

Arden Key and Micheal Clemons were signed to bring versatile depth to the edge rushing room to pair with Laiatu Latu.

However, after the Colts allowed Samson Ebukam and Kwity Paye to leave for new homes in free agency, Indianapolis' edge room is brutally thin. They also missed out on acquiring Trey Hendrickson, which put this plan into a tailspin.

Now, Indianapolis will look to strike gold on the position without a first-round pick this year. Here are three fixes that could help quell the issue.

Gabe Jacas - Illinois

Nov 5, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) pressures during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Gabe Jacas played four years with the Fighting Illini and did nothing but gradually improve every year in FBS.

To put it into perspective, below are his metrics year-by-year.

2022: 35 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 5.0 tackles for loss

2023: 31 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 4.0 tackles for loss

2024: 74 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 13.0 tackles for loss

2025: 43 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss

Jacas looked excellent in his final year with Illinois, and set career-bests in sacks and tackles for loss. He also applied 41 QB pressures and had a blistering 88.0 Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade.

Indianapolis likely has its eye on Jacas, as he could be the kind of addition who could start Week 1 and develop on the fly.

Romello Height - Texas Tech

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Texas Tech's Romello Height was brought in by the Colts for a 30 visit, which displays their interest in the edge rusher.

Height had an interesting six-year journey in FBS. He started with the Auburn Tigers (2020 and 2021), the USC Trojans (2022 and 2023), the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2024), and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2025).

While Height had the veteran path in college, his 2025 season with the Red Raiders will be the focus.

He played 14 games and had career-highs in tackles (38), sacks (10.0), tackles for loss (11.5), and tied for his career-best in fumbles forced (2).

Height also showed excellent coverage abilities, albeit on only 46 coverage snaps. Still, this shows he could be a versatile defender in Lou Anarumo's scheme that saw defensive end Latu achieve three picks.

Height could be very high on Indy's board, and with clear good reason.

Zion Young - Missouri

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Zion Young was initially a member of the Michigan State Spartans (2022 and 2023), but transitioned to the Missouri Tigers for his last two campaigns.

Young's career numbers won't jump off the page, as he secured 11.5 sacks, 131 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, and five pass breakups.

However, when examining the 2025 season, it shows that Young can be a productive player and does everything well.

Per Pro Football Focus, he put up an overall defensive grade of 85.0, a run defense mark of 86.6, and a pass-rushing metric of 82.7. He also applied consistent QB pressure, which the Colts lacked badly in 2025 (57).

Young will need to develop more as a pure pass-rusher, but given how good he is as a run defender, it gives Anarumo and defensive line coach Marion Hobby plenty to work with as he gets thrust into the starting role off the edge.

Linebacker

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Notable free agent additions: Akeem Davis-Gaither

The Colts immediately had a void on their defense when they traded long-time captain Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for defensive tackle Colby Wooden.

Indianapolis turned to a familiar face that knows Anarumo's scheme well in Akeem Davis-Gaither. While Davis-Gaither had a breakout season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2025, far more is needed at the second level of the defense.

With this in mind, here are three prospects that the Colts can feel good about as Day 1 starters through the draft.

Jacob Rodriguez - Texas Tech

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) celebrates after the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jacob Rodriguez is one of the most intriguing linebackers in this year's draft. What he showed during his last two seasons with the Red Raiders is why teams are so interested in what he can accomplish.

Rodriguez would give Indy a complete linebacker who has fluid movement, excellent football IQ, and great coverage abilities.

Below are the metrics from his final two seasons with Texas Tech, displaying how he can be a true difference-maker similar to what former Colts great Shaq Leonard gave the defense.

2024: 77 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 1 interception, 3 fumbles forced

2025: 63 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 6 pass breakups, 4 interceptions, 7 fumbles forced

This is my personal favorite linebacker fit for Indianapolis, and Rodriguez knows the QB position well since he played under center during his brief season with the Virginia Commodores in 2021 before switching to linebacker.

It's hard to imagine a better fit for Indianapolis than Rodriguez, and the defense would be getting a complete talent who could turn into a serious problem for offenses to deal with.

Jake Golday - Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) smiles during the Cincinnati Bearcats football spring practice at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati's Jake Golday only needed two years with the Bearcats to show glimpses of a starting NFL linebacker.

During his 24 college games, he stacked 163 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, and five pass breakups.

Golday excelled immensely in run defense last year, backed by his 90.6 Pro Football Focus grade. This led the Bearcats on 315 run defense snaps.

Golday's stock rose even higher after a fantastic NFL Combine performance that indicated his burst, speed, and pure athleticism.

He's the type of linebacker that Anarumo could deploy in many ways, as he played off the edge, at linebacker, and in the slot during the 2025 season with the Bearcats.

If Indianapolis can't nab Rodriguez, then Golday is an incredible backup plan. There's even a chance that the Colts still take Golday even if Rodriguez is on the board come the 47th-overall pick.

Kyle Louis - Pittsburgh

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in pass action against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh's Kyle Louis is an undersized linebacker, but that could spell just what the Colts need seeing how the group was awful as a unit in coverage last year.

Louis displays fantastic speed and is a coverage specialist.

In his final two out of four seasons with the Panthers, he accumulated six picks, six pass breakups, an interception return for a touchdown, and averaged a 77.3 coverage grade per Pro Football Focus.

Louis is also an underrated run defender and tackling machine, adding 24.0 tackles for loss and 182 tackles.

What might be the most interesting metric is his 10.0 sacks (7.0 in 2024), but given his lack of size, he might have a far harder time accomplishing that again in the pros.

Regardless, Louis can excel in a defensive scheme like Anarumo's and is still a logical fit for what the Colts need at the linebacker position.