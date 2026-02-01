Indianapolis Colts Player Spotlight: Safety Cam Bynum

The Indianapolis Colts headed into the 2025 offseason wanting more from their defensive secondary, especially upon hiring Lou Anarumo to lead the group.

Signing the star cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. took over the offseason headlines for Indy. But the Colts also added a dynamic free safety to pair with Nick Cross.

Former Minnesota Vikings playmaker Cam Bynum.

This is part one of a series where I'll detail Colts players who may not get the limelight they deserve. While Bynum commands attention, he's far more than just a hilarious, likable personality who has added serious juice to the defense.

Let's get started.

Great Showings with the Vikings

Dec 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) celebrates after the game against Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Bynum out of the University of California with the 125th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Bynum was eased into action during his rookie season, playing 14 games, earning three starts, and compiling 28 tackles, one interception, and three pass breakups.

However, after the 2022 season, Bynum was a pure starter for the Vikings' defense and looked great as a leader in the secondary.

From 2022 to 2024, Bynum started all 51 games, put up 299 tackles, four fumble recoveries, and seven interceptions.

It wasn't just his excellent on-field play, but also the unique celebrations he brought to the table upon making key plays for Minnesota.

Cam Bynum got the Raygun breakdancing celebration perfect😭 pic.twitter.com/IGQU49Rjh3 — Best Celebrations (@bestcelly) November 11, 2024

Once Bynum became a free agent after three great seasons as a starter, the Colts came knocking, and they are better for the effort.

Hit the Ground Running with Gusto in Indianapolis

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum (0) looks to move past San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Bynum was awarded a robust four-year, $60 million deal during the 2025 offseason ($26 million guaranteed).

Immediately, Bynum slotted in with Anarumo's defense. Even in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, Bynum picked off quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and never looked back.

He followed this up with an incredible celebration to show the fans what was ahead.

With another 17 starts, Bynum was consistent, thorough, and efficient as a safety in the Colts' secondary.

Per Pro Football Focus, Bynum logged the following grades out of 98 eligible safeties through 1,104 snaps:

70.3 overall (25th)

77.0 run defense (21st)

67.0 coverage (34th)

Bynum also set a career-high with four interceptions and three tackles for loss. Regardless of what was happening, Bynum always seemed to be around the football, ready to make plays.

At just 27, Bynum looks like he's in his prime with plenty of great football ahead with the Colts.

Outlook with Colts

Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum (0) celebrates after making an interception Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bynum was electric for the Colts in 2025, giving Indianapolis an underrated safety duo with Cross.

The future is incredibly promising for Bynum with the Colts, and since it appears like Anarumo will stay with the team as the defensive coordinator, it gives him another year with a scheme that he blossomed in.

Bynum will look to continue being a key cog for Indy's stop troops as the franchise embarks on a monumental 2026 season.

The chips are all in for the Colts, and success must be attained to avoid monumental change on all fronts.

We'll see what Chris Ballard does to upgrade the defense, whether through free agency or the NFL draft, to help a player like Bynum.

Regardless, one thing is for certain: Bynum is an overlooked leader for this team that gives so much added energy to the franchise, on and off the field.

