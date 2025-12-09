The Indianapolis Colts' quarterback situation has turned into an absolute disaster since yesterday, when they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 36-19.

Not only did Daniel Jones injure his Achilles, ending his 2025 campaign. Not only is Anthony Richardson Sr. unable to play, still with a fractured orbital bone, but now Riley Leonard may not suit up due to a knee strain sustained in Week 14.

Colts QB Riley Leonard is dealing with what a source described as a strained knee ligament that has him “week to week.” Colts uncertain whether he will be able to play Sunday at Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2025

This injury designation prompted the Colts, Chris Ballard, and Shane Steichen to consider the unthinkable - to work out long-retired quarterback, and former Colt, Philip Rivers.

With Daniel Jones out for the year and Riley Leonard week to week with a strained knee ligament, the Colts will work out QB Philip Rivers on Tuesday, as NFL Network reported.



It is Rivers’ birthday today; he turned 44 years old and last played in the NFL in 2020. pic.twitter.com/UrFvHsTVD5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2025

Leonard's injury just puts a cap on what has been an absolutely disastrous last few days for the Colts franchise.

The sixth-round rookie out of Notre Dame did his best on Sunday against the Jaguars after getting tossed into a near-impossible situation.

Leonard's first real NFL action ended with an admirable stat line given his draft positioning, and the fact he is technically QB3 behind Jones and Richardson. Leonard finished 18/29 passing for 145 air yards and an interception.

Leonard looked good using his legs, scoring a touchdown to finish the game and help get Indianapolis to their 19 points on the day.

If Leonard can get through his knee issue, he'll get his first NFL start against a Super Bowl contender in the Seattle Seahawks, which isn't remotely ideal for Indianapolis.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) calls out a play at the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While Leonard can still make the start, nobody is focused on that narrative right now. Instead, the NFL world has been turned upside down after hearing that the Colts will work out the 44-year-old Rivers.

Rivers' last action in the NFL was in a Colts uniform with Frank Reich in 2020. That year, Rivers finished with 4,169 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. That year is also the last time Indianapolis saw any postseason action.

While it's fun to think about a legend like Rivers putting on the pads and operating in an offense he knows like Steichen's, it's also an indication of how utterly desperate the Colts are for a QB right now.

Despite losing Jones and dropping their third-straight game, Indy is still 8-5 and just outside the playoff picture, meaning they can't just lie down and accept the season is lost.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers steps into a throw over the middle of the field. Jg 010921 Bills 23 | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It's a fun thought, but Indy's offense would be in better hands with Leonard under center than the completely immobile Rivers. Not to forget, Rivers has been retired for five years, and the NFL has changed since he was operating.

The playoffs aren't out of reach for the Colts, but they're also not close. Indianapolis has a solid record on paper, but 8-5 has never looked so fragile.

After dominating the NFL for half of the 2025 campaign, the Colts are now falling apart and falling back on retired QBs as potential life rafts.

It's okay to say the situation in Indianapolis is a dire one. It will be must-see television to follow the updates on the Colts squad, and if, somehow, they put #17 in charge of their offense yet again if Leonard can't recover in time from his knee ailment.

there’s only one philip rivers pic.twitter.com/v2Ag6u3Mmt — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 8, 2025

