The Indianapolis Colts have tough decisions ahead for their various in-house free agents ahead of a critically important 2026 campaign.

With this in mind, it's time to take a gander at the nine most important Colts free agents, along with their rank from Pro Football Focus' top 250 free agents of 2026.

Defensive End | Tyquan Lewis - 241st

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs against Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Tyquan Lewis has been with Indianapolis for all eight of his NFL seasons, providing solid rotational depth as an edge rusher.

At this point, the Colts need a hot refresh in the edge room. Outside of Laiatu Latu and JT Tuimoloau, the other prominent defensive ends are likely headed out.

After 18.0 career sacks with the Colts, expect Lewis to find a new team in 2026.

Tight End | Mo Alie-Cox - 203rd

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) celebrates after making a catch for a touchdown Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to Lewis, only at the tight end position, veteran Mo Alie-Cox has played eight seasons in the Circle City. While he hasn't been a TE1, he's a great blocker and red zone threat.

Indianapolis needs depth behind Tyler Warren, and Alie-Cox is just that. An underrated gem, the Colts would be wise to re-sign Alie-Cox for at least the 2026 campaign when winning will be paramount.

Offensive Tackle | Braden Smith - 106th

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Braden Smith has been a pillar of Indy's offensive line since he was drafted in 2018 out of the University of Auburn with the 37th-overall pick.

Smith's efficiency isn't the reason the Colts should let him go, but rather the immense injuries he's sustained over his eight campaigns. Smith has missed a sizeable 26 games since 2018 with various injuries.

Given that Smith was placed on injured reserve in 2025 and missed four more games, all signs point to Jalen Travis as the next man up at right tackle.

Defensive End | Samson Ebukam - 100th

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Indianapolis Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam (52) walks off the field after a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguarsat EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Samson Ebukam spent his first six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers as a rotational defender. However, Indy signed him as a starter in 2023 - Ebukam made the most of that opportunity.

He led the team with 9.5 sacks and looked to be on an upward trajectory. However, he missed all of 2024 with an Achilles injury and looked like a ghost of himself in 2025 with only 2.0 sacks in 14 games.

Ebukam is on the wrong side of 30 and, as mentioned in Lewis' entry, Indianapolis needs to hit the reset button for their defensive end position. Expect Ebukam in a new uniform in 2026.

Defensive End | Kwity Paye - 95th

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) takes the field ahead of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Colts drafted Kwity Paye out of Michigan in 2021 with their 21st-overall pick with the hopes that he'd develop into a true difference-maker.

While there were moments in 2023 and 2024 where he showed glimpses, he's been quite underwhelming for a first-rounder.

Sadly, Paye's production dipped in nearly every way in 2025, indicating the Colts taking on his fifth-year option may have been a mistake.

Unlike Lewis and Ebukam, Paye's chances of remaining with the team are higher. However, it wouldn't be a surprise at all if all three are allowed to walk away in free agency after another disappointing season from the pass-rushers.

Linebacker | Germaine Pratt - 89th

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Johnny Mundt (86) during a gameat Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Germaine Pratt was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, which was music to Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's ears.

Pratt played with Anarumo from 2019 to 2024 with the Cincinnati Bengals, so it was a logical fit to help solidify the linebacker position with Zaire Franklin.

Pratt played solid football, finishing with 101 tackles, five tackles for loss, and an interception during his 12 games with the Colts.

He's a cheap re-sign and showed he can start, or at least provide great depth for the defense. This looks like a no-brainer, but anything can happen.

After a good 2025 with Indy, Pratt has respectable odds to remain in a Colts uniform.

Cornerback | Mike Hilton - 58th

Dec 10, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) work to bring down Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-Imagn Images | Jenna Watson-Imagn Images

Similar to Pratt, Mike Hilton played plenty of football under Anarumo during his days with the Bengals (2021 to 2024).

After injuries befell Indy's cornerbacks, and the retirement of Xavien Howard, Hilton was a welcome addition. However, he succumbed to a shoulder injury which kept him to only two games.

If Anarumo stays with the Colts, this is another cheap re-sign that makes way too much sense to overlook.

Hilton can be an excellent backup slot corner to Kenny Moore II and be deployed in coverage-heavy sets.

Quarterback | Daniel Jones - 42nd

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones won the quarterback competition with Anthony Richardson Sr. to earn the right as the starter for the 2025 season.

Expectations weren't high, but Jones soared with the Colts until he sustained an Achilles tear against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14.

During his 13 games, Jones looked better than ever with a career-best 68.0 completion percentage, 24 all-purpose TDs (19 passing, five rushing) and 3,101 passing yards.

After trading two first-rounders for Sauce Gardner, there's really nowhere else for the Colts to go at quarterback outside of re-signing Jones.

Nothing is a lock in the NFL during free agency, but this is as sure a re-sign as you'll find on Indy's roster.

Wide Receiver | Alec Pierce - 10th

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) leaves the field after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Last year, Alec Pierce broke out to lead the NFL in receiving yards per catch with 22.3. He'd do this on 37 catches to produce 824 receiving yards and a career-best seven touchdowns.

Just when it looked like Pierce was strictly a downfield threat, he turned it up a notch in 2025 to, yet again, lead the league in yards per catch with 21.3. He also set a career-high in receptions (47) and receiving yards (1,003).

Pierce is a must-retain for the Colts. After what he showed this year, it puts into question whether or not the Colts should cut ties with Michael Pittman Jr. to save $24 million.

Expect the Colts to do whatever it takes to keep Pierce, as they can still survive with him, Josh Downs, and Warren as the prominent pass-catching trifecta.

