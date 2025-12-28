The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars this afternoon to mark their sixth-straight loss on a season where they, at one point, stood atop the NFL.

The biggest story for the Colts has been the improbable return of future Hall of Fame QB, Philip Rivers. However, this was likely the last time that Rivers will suit up this year, with just the Houston Texans remaining on Indy's 2025 regular season schedule.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news before the game that the Colts are likely rolling with Riley Leonard in Week 18 to conclude the disappointing campaign.

Riley Leonard will likely start over Philip Rivers at QB for the Colts next week, per @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/6SARftqaHN — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 28, 2025

Shane Steichen announced Rivers as the starter for this game against the Jaguars before Indianapolis knew they were out of playoff contention when the Texans upended the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

With one more game remaining and no playoffs to play for, this is a perfect chance to see what Leonard can do before the end of his rookie campaign next weekend.

However, it's not an ideal opponent in the Texans, who possess an eight-game winning streak and arguably the most terrifying defense in the NFL.

Leonard had a chance to see action in Week 14 against the Jaguars when Daniel Jones went down with an Achilles injury that ultimately ended his resurgent debut year with the Colts.

In that game, Leonard finished 18/29 passing for 145 passing yards, threw an interception, gained five rushing yards, and scored a rushing touchdown near the end of the game.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) scores in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Leonard was taken by the Colts with the 189th overall pick in this year's draft out of Notre Dame. While Leonard did start his collegiate career with the Duke Blue Devils, his time in South Bend is what got Indy intrigued.

Leonard's 2024 was something to behold, tallying 2,861 passing yards, 21 touchdown passes, and just eight interceptions.

He also padded the stat sheet as a runner in epic fashion, stacking an impressive 906 rushing yards and 17 scores with his feet.

It's hard telling how Leonard will perform against Houston, especially with the Texans possessing Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter off the edges of their defensive front.

Hunter has 14 sacks, and Anderson has 12. Together, they've put up 26 sacks and countless pressure on opposing QBs.

As for stopping the ground game and Jonathan Taylor, Hunter has 14 tackles for loss, and Anderson a whopping 19. Simply put, it won't be easy for Leonard or Taylor in Week 18 at NRG Stadium.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) looks to handoff to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Colts would love to finish a rollercoaster 2025 campaign with a victory over the Texans, who have suddenly surfaced as a Super Bowl threat after dominating the second half of their regular season.

This is almost a throw away matchup, but if Leonard can put on a solid performance against DeMeco Ryans' troops next Sunday, he may spark a discussion for what the Colts do next at quarterback.

It will be interesting to see if Steichen ultimately decides to go with the athletic rookie as his field general to close out the year.

Shane Steichen says he’ll make a decision on who will start at QB for the season finale on Tuesday. #Colts play in Houston to close the season. — Angela Moryan (@AngelaMoryanTV) December 28, 2025

