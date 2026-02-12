Shane Steichen's Seat Sizzles as Colts Enter Offseason

The tenure of Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen has been simultaneously unforgettable and unmemorable. The Colts haven't accomplished anything, going 25-26 over three seasons, but Steichen also coached a record-breaking stretch at the start of 2025 and oversaw two stints by quarterbacks over 40.

Steichen has had his bad luck, dealing with two season-ending quarterback injuries, but the worry has been late-season chokes. Since 2023, the Colts have a 6-10 record in December and January. To win division titles, you have to build momentum down the stretch, not throw it all away.

Despite another collapse, Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon decided to retain Steichen alongside general manager Chris Ballard for another year. The two are skating on extremely thin ice.

"We have been very clear with Chris and Shane that giving them another opportunity means that the sense of urgency for them to deliver and perform has never been higher," Irsay-Gordon said in an end-of-season press conference. "Chris and Shane are both capable of facing this challenge head-on and finding a way to achieve the results that our fans deserve, which is winning games, getting to the postseason and ultimately winning championships."

In a nice way, Irsay-Gordon is saying that their seats are burning hot. Fox Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano ranked Steichen's seat as the sixth-hottest in the league entering 2026.

"Irsay-Gordon made it clear that amid a five-year postseason drought, the urgency to win in Indy has "never been higher." That sure feels like a shot across the bow of Steichen heading into his fourth season, and a warning that more mediocrity (or worse) could result in a complete regime change next year," Valcchiano wrote.

The Colts' extraordinary start with a healthy Daniel Jones under center looked more than promising. Analysts were arguing whether the Colts were a Super Bowl-worthy team, not just a playoff team. Unfortunately, reality struck when Jones suffered a fractured fibula and a torn Achilles tendon in opposite legs.

Despite his injuries, the Colts expressed interest in bringing Jones back for another season. Ballard has full confidence that the seven-year veteran is capable of making a comeback in 2026.

"Daniel is 28 years old," Ballard said after the season. "He's a pretty freaky talent in terms of athletic ability. So no, I do feel confident that he will make it back. Will he be the version you saw right away? Maybe not, but he's still going to be really good. I think as he goes along and plays, he'll be fine... I mean, he rehabs like a wild man."

In 2025, Jones posted 3,101 passing yards, 24 total touchdowns, and 8 interceptions on a career-high 68% completion rate. Those numbers are expected to earn him a massive contract.

The Colts are preparing to open talks with Jones in the coming weeks, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Most projections have Jones making at least $30-35 million a year, which would put him in the salary range of guys like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

Both Mayfield and Darnold are guys who bounced around the league in the early stages of their careers, just like Jones. These contracts reflect the Seahawks' and Buccaneers' confidence in their quarterbacks, despite some warning signs.

The Colts appear to have that same sort of confidence in Jones. It wasn't long ago that Jones was paid $40 million a year by the New York Giants, only to be cut a couple of years later.

If Steichen can bring back that same version of Jones we saw in the first half of 2025, then the Colts will be a playoff-worthy team. Banking on successful rehab can be tricky, but it might be the only shot Steichen has.

