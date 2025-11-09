Colts' Jonathan Taylor Wins Undisputed Midseason Honor
The Indianapolis Colts' offense has been one of the best stories of the NFL season heading into Week 10, and the biggest reason for that is the dominance of running back Jonathan Taylor.
Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards (895), rushing scores (12), and all-purpose touchdowns (14). This is why it should come as no surprise that Fox Sports places Taylor as the midseason Offensive Player of the Year.
Henry McKenna has the breakdown on Taylor's incredible sixth campaign as a pro.
"If the MVP is a quarterback (and it will be), then the OPOY will be a non-QB skill player. And for me, that’s Jonathan Taylor, who has been the centerpiece as the Colts dismantle opposing defenses in ways comparable to the 2007 Patriots and the turn of the century Rams, the so-called "Greatest Show on Turf."
As McKenna mentions, the NFL will find a way not to give the MVP to any player who isn't a QB, but if it were given to any other position than a field general, it should rightfully go to Taylor.
There is plenty to talk about when it comes to Shane Steichen's offense. The sudden surge of QB Daniel Jones, Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Warren, and a bruising offensive line.
But the juggernaut offense begins and ends with what Taylor can do. No better example surfaces than Indy's brutal loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.
Last week, Taylor was essentially removed from the game. Pittsburgh's defense held the explosive superstar to just 45 rushing yards, 12 receiving yards, and no scores.
What ensued was a horror show of an offensive showing. Jones threw three picks, lost two fumbles, and was sacked five times.
Jones and the offensive line are allowed to have a bad game, but it's fair to say that if Taylor doesn't have a solid game, it makes life more difficult for the rest of Steichen's gameplan.
If Taylor plays all 17 games, he's on pace for wild metrics, including 1,690 rushing yards, 2,102 all-purpose yards, 23 rushing touchdowns, and four receiving scores.
If this happens, it gives Taylor a very real chance at securing the NFL Offensive Player of the Year honor, a third Pro Bowl, and a second First-Team All-Pro nomination.
Taylor is a serious issue, and makes every defensive coordinator focus first and foremost on his abilities to break a game.
The Atlanta Falcons are a tough defense, especially against the pass. However, they're exploitable on the ground, which will be something Steichen completely understands heading into their cross-conference matchup in Berlin.
Expect Raheem Morris to have his troops ready for Taylor. There's a good chance that he takes the same approach as the Steelers did, which is sell out to stop Taylor and force Jones to win.
The key is likely to be for Jones to get in rhythm with completions, which will open up the opposing defense for Taylor to attack out of the backfield.
After such a bad performance in Week 9, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Taylor go off for a big return-to-form showing, further establishing his chance at winning the Offensive Player of the Year award while staying in the confines of the MVP conversation.