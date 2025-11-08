Colts Defense Given Bold Prediction to Smother Falcons Star
The Indianapolis Colts put themselves back at the top of the NFL headlines when they executed a mountainous trade for superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner.
To get the two-time All-Pro cornerback, the Colts had to pay the hefty price of two first-round picks and Adonai Mitchell to the New York Jets. But, it gives Lou Anarumo a massive boost at the perfect time.
Expect Gardner to see plenty of Atlanta Falcons' top receiver, Drake London, tomorrow in Berlin. The question is: what will ensue when London meets Indy's secondary?
ESPN's Aaron Schatz makes a bold prediction that Indy will keep London to under 50 receiving yards, and mentions that it doesn't necessarily have to be Gardner who limits him.
"They held Pittsburgh's DK Metcalf to 6 yards last week! It's schematic, not related to any specific cornerback, although it can't hurt to have Gardner arriving this week."
Gardner brings a blend of sticky coverage and physicality to Anarumo's defense that will benefit the cornerback room right away.
Anarumo's cornerback room has been decimated this year with injuries. Below is a laundry list of the health setbacks to the position, as well as the returns.
- Justin Walley - Torn ACL (Out for Season)
- Charvarius Ward - Concussion (Injured Reserve)
- Jaylon Jones - Hamstring (Returned Week 9)
- Kenny Moore II - Achilles (Returned Week 7)
- Xavien Howard - Retired
The good news is that Kenny Moore II and Jaylon Jones are back in action. However, a pleasant surprise has been the former Minnesota Vikings cornerback, Mekhi Blackmon.
Blackmon was acquired via trade with the Vikings for just a sixth-round pick. This cheap deal has paid off in spades for Indy, and will help Gardner upon arrival against the Falcons.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Anarumo's secondary limiting London to under 50 receiving yards isn't a wild prediction, but it will be more difficult with the absence of DeForest Buckner on the defensive line.
This means that Indy's cornerbacks must likely cover for longer, and regardless of the talent level at the position, it's not easy to maintain tight coverage if the QB has too much time.
The good news for this prediction to come true is that London has had four games out of seven where he's logged 55 or less receiving yards, with two featuring low performances of 42 and 49.
London has done most of his yardage damage in three games. In those contests, he's logged 110, 118, and 158 receiving yards.
This makes up for 376 of London's 587 receiving yards, which equates to a whopping 64.1 percent of his season totals.
In short, London is more of a boom-or-bust-type of weapon for the Falcons. If Atlanta can capitalize on Buckner's absence and establish the run with Bian Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, it could open up more of a 'boom'-type of performance.
While Schatz mentions that Indy kept Pittsburgh Steelers wideout DK Metcalf to just six yards and it wasn't due to any one corner, it will greatly help the case to limit London now that Gardner is in the mix.
Expect plenty of #1 to see #5 on the field in Berlin. For Indianapolis to get to an impressive 8-2 on the year, it will take a good first game wearing a Colts uniform from Gardner to make that happen.
We'll see how the incredibly gifted cornerback fares in his debut with Indianapolis in a brand new scheme that will give him plenty of chances to shine.