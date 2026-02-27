Colts' Leaked Report Card Reveals Players' Biggest Issues

Although the NFL tried to stop the NFLPA from releasing annual report cards to the general public, they still found a way to get out.

Generally, the Indianapolis Colts have graded fairly well over the years. This year was no different, except for a failing grade in a new category: home game field.

Players gave Lucas Oil Stadium's turf a D, ranking it among the worst home game fields in the NFL. The Colts installed monofilament turf in 2024, replacing the old slit-film that players consider the most dangerous.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine logo on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Instead of using rubber pellets to fill in the turf, the Colts use organic material made from coconut husks and other natural sources.

“As opposed to rubber, the geofill is an organic material made of cork and coconut husks and other organic material, so it is a new technology,” stadium director Eric Neuburger said (via FOX 59). “It is on the field in Tennessee and in a lot of practice facilities around the NFL and college. We are the first indoor venue in the country to have it in an NFL stadium.”

Here's how the Colts stacked up in every other category:

Treatment of Families : B

: B Food/Dining Area : B

: B Nutritionist/Dietician : A-

: A- Locker Room : C+

: C+ Training Room : B

: B Training Staff : B+

: B+ Weight Room : B

: B Strength Coaches : A

: A Position Coaches : B

: B Offensive Coordinator : B

: B Defensive Coordinator : B+

: B+ Special Teams Coordinator : B+

: B+ Team Travel : B-

: B- Head Coach : A-

: A- General Manager : A

: A Team Ownership : A

: A Overall Rank: 17

The Colts' 17th overall rank is an improvement from 2025, when they ranked 19th overall.

Category-wise, the Colts improved the most in food/dining area (from a C to a B), team travel (D+ to B-), and team ownership (B to A).

Of course, the team's ownership shifted ahead of the 2025 season following the news of Jim Irsay's death. Ownership was passed down to Irsay's daughters, with Carlie Irsay-Gordon leading the pack.

Irsay-Gordon has done her best to get involved in the day-to-day processes within the organization. On Sundays, you can find her on the sidelines with a headset on, listening to the team's play calls. According to these grades, players respect Irsay-Gordon's leadership model.

The Colts had lower grades in locker room (B to C+) and head coach (A to A-). Neither are drastic drop-offs, hence why the team had a better overall ranking this year.

The players love the head coach, general manager, and ownership. Having that sort of confidence in the front office hasn't paid off yet, but that's why the team kept everything the same for another season.