Colts Announce Five New Coaching Staff Hires

As soon as the 2025 season came to an end, Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon announced the team would be retaining head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard for another year.

Instead of ushering in a dramatic overhaul, the Colts’ ownership elected to keep their faith in Steichen and Ballard's long-term vision. The decision was made despite a seven-game losing streak that knocked Indy out of playoff contention, making them the first team to start a season 7-1 and finish with a losing record.

The Colts announced their official 2026 coaching staff on Monday morning, highlighting five new hires intended to bolster the team's chances of making the postseason.

Among the most notable hires is Marion Hobby, who will take over as defensive line coach. Hobby brings extensive experience from collegiate and NFL stops — including time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars — offering a fresh voice to a defensive front that struggled at times last season.

Hobby worked closely alongside Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo while the two were in Cincinnati. Together, the two coached superstar pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who had the best years of his career in 2023 and 2024.

In addition to Hobby, the Colts added:

Tyrell Brown as a strength and conditioning assistant

Jeremy Bruce and Dillon Doyle as defensive quality control coaches

Aditya Krishnan as game management coordinator

Brown was hired out of TCU, where he was the assistant director of human performance for football. Brown spent some time with the Dallas Cowboys during last year's offseason, but this marks his first full-time job at the NFL level.

Bruce was most recently the outside linebackers coach at UNLV. Bruce has worked with defensive linemen and linebackers for the past eight years at the collegiate level, bouncing around various FBS programs.

Doyle was a seasonal intern for the Buffalo Bills in 2025 and will also have his first full-time role in the NFL. The 25-year-old was a linebacker at Iowa and Baylor before entering coaching. His brother, Declan, was recently hired as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. The two brothers will face off in 2026 when the Colts host Baltimore.

Krishnan served as the director of football research for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2020 to 2024 and was a football research analyst for the Cleveland Browns from 2017-2020. Krishnan is currently an MBA candidate at Harvard Business School.

Colts Make Several Internal Promotions

On top of these outside hires, the Colts announced some internal shifts. Mikey Blazejowski has been promoted to performance science analyst after serving as strength & conditioning assistant/performance science associate.

Kalon Humphries, who has been the Colts' defensive Tony Dungy Fellow for the last two seasons, will be assistant defensive line coach. Diego Ortiz, the team's offensive Tony Dungy Fellow, will be an offensive quality control coach.

Brent Stockstill, who has been a defensive assistant over the past two seasons, will also work in offensive quality control.

Harriet P. Irsay Fellow Isabel Diaz will return for her fourth year with the team. The Colts are expected to announce a second Harriet P. Irsay Fellow and two new Tony Dungy Fellows later this year.