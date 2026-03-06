Ryan Kelly’s NFL career has officially come to an end.

The former Indianapolis Colts center announced his retirement from professional football on March 6, 2026, sharing the news in a post on X reflecting on his career, his family, and the teammates who shaped his time in the league.

Kelly had this to say:

"10 seasons. What an incredible ride it was. I was blessed to be around some of the greatest people this sport has to offer. I always wanted to leave each place better than how I found it and with that I can hang my hat. Forever grateful for my family and brothers! Cheers"

Kelly retires at 32 years old after a decade-long career that established him as one of the NFL’s most reliable interior offensive linemen.

For nearly a decade in Indianapolis, he served as the stabilizing voice in the middle of the offensive line, responsible for protection, communication, and the physical tone of the unit.

The Colts selected Kelly with the 18th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Alabama, where he had already built a reputation as one of college football’s premier centers while helping the Crimson Tide win multiple national championships.

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) talks with Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

From the moment he arrived in Indianapolis, Kelly stepped into a starting role and never really looked back.

Across nine seasons with the Colts from 2016 through 2024, he started 121 games and anchored an offensive line that became one of the league’s most respected units during its peak years.

That stretch included protecting quarterbacks such as Andrew Luck, Philip Rivers, and PLENTY more while helping drive one of the NFL’s most physical rushing identities.

Kelly’s command of the position earned him four Pro Bowl selections (2019, 2020, 2021, 2023) and a Second-Team All-Pro nod in 2020.

The #Colts select #Bama C Ryan Kelly at No. 18. The nerve center in front of Andrew Luck. Not flashy, but clear top player at this spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2016

Statistically, the consistency was remarkable for the position. Across thousands of pass-blocking snaps during his Colts tenure, Kelly allowed just 13 sacks, underscoring the level of protection he provided in the middle of the pocket.

His time in Indianapolis came to a close after the 2024 season when the Colts opted not to re-sign him.

Kelly instead signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings in March of 2025, beginning the final chapter of his playing career.

Even in limited action with Minnesota, Kelly remained highly effective. He posted a career-high 82.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus during the 2025 season, though injuries ultimately shortened that campaign.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) under center Ryan Kelly (78) during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Health became an increasingly difficult hurdle late in his career. Kelly suffered six documented concussions during his time in the NFL, including three during the 2025 season alone, which limited him to eight games with the Vikings.

For Indianapolis, his retirement closes the book on one of the defining offensive linemen of the Chris Ballard era — a player who helped shape the identity of the Colts’ offensive front for nearly a decade.

Kelly deserves to be inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor at some point, which will put a bow on an electrifying run in the Circle City.