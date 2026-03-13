Earlier today, the Indianapolis Colts saw four-year safety, Rodney Thomas II, depart for the Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

Former Colts safety Rodney Thomas II is signing with the Seahawks, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2026

This now marks two safeties who have left Indianapolis for other teams through free agency. The other being Nick Cross to the Washington Commanders yesterday.

Thomas is a former 2022 seventh-round pick out of Yale. Typically, seventh-round picks aren't expected to shine in their rookie seasons, or even make the roster, at times.

However, Thomas made the most of his debut campaign in the NFL despite the Colts finishing the year 4-12-1, ultimately leading to the drafting of Anthony Richardson Sr. in 2023.

Thomas finished with an impressive four interceptions, along with 52 tackles and six pass breakups. It appeared as if Chris Ballard had found another gem on Day 3 in the seventh-round.

However, Thomas quickly regressed after his rookie year through the end of the 2025 season where the Colts amassed a brutal seven-game losing streak. Below are his notable statistics following 2022.

2023 | 34 tackles, 2 interceptions, 4 pass breakups

2024 | 7 tackles, 0 interceptions, 0 pass breakups

2025 | 21 tackles, 0 interceptions, 0 pass breakups

In short, this isn't a massive loss for Lou Anarumo's defense. Instead, it's part of the push to recoup as much cap space as possible. Now, the Colts rest at fourth-most available in the NFL per Over the Cap with $50,517,289.

Many are shouting to the skies for Ballard to acquire a safety, and that makes sense. However, one name on the roster commands attention following these departures: Hunter Wohler.

Aug 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Hunter Wohler (30) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Like Thomas, Wohler was a seventh-round pick, but from the 2025 draft.

Wohler was successful during his days with the Wisconsin Badgers. Through four years with the Badgers, Wohler compiled a versatile stat line of 229 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, and three picks.

Wohler hit the ground running in training camp and immediately caught the eyes of Anarumo. Wohler played great football as a safety and linebacker, showing serious promise as a multi-faceted defender.

Hunter Wohler perfectly ducking a down block from a WR while keeping his eyes on the ball the entire way.



Made a ton of plays last week. pic.twitter.com/etq6M5j1BM — Colts Film Room (@ColtsFilmRoom) August 11, 2025

Wohler adjusted well to a complex scheme like Anarumo's, and was picking off passes in joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens.

Wohler picked off Lamar Jackson and Cooper Rush as a linebacker and safety. All over the field, Wohler was making impact plays.

Fast-forward to the preseason and Wohler continued his efficiency, looking more and more like a complete steal in the draft.

Sadly, in preseason action against the Green Bay Packers, Wohler suffered a Lisfranc injury that took away what looked to be an interesting rookie year.

Cornerback Justin Wally also lost his year to an ACL tear after running with the first team offense during training camp.

Indianapolis Colts Player Hunter Wohler (30) stretches with team mates during the Colts training camp at Grand Park on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Westfield, Ind. | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wohler's far from starting at safety, but could be the perfect depth replacement for Thomas, and be more productive. Indianapolis needs a more proven starter to pair with Cam Bynum.

It's impossible to forecast Wohler's year two, especially after the injury. However, when he's fully recovered, it wouldn't surprise me to see him deployed for Anarumo when the games matter.

If everything works out in 2026 for Wohler the way the Colts want, they won't bat an eye when thinking about Thomas' departure.