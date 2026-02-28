Colts Meet With Intriguing Offensive Line Prospect

INDIANAPOLIS -- Saturday marked the final day of media interviews for NFL prospects at this year's combine. Offensive linemen were the final position group to answer questions, which uncovered one more interview held by the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Roundtable's Jake Arthur, the Colts and offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. met with Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge.

Georgia Tech IOL Keylan Rutledge had a formal meeting with the #Colts, and said he really enjoyed talking ball with OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr.



Rutledge has early-round stock, and if the Colts want him, they’ll probably have to do it by 47 he’s still there. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) February 28, 2026

Rutledge, 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, appeared in 26 games for Georgia Tech after transferring from Middle Tennessee State. According to Pro Football Focus, Rutledge allowed zero sacks during the 2025 season. He was graded as the 22nd-best guard in college football with a 76.6 overall grade.

Rutledge is ranked as the 96th best prospect in this year's class by PFF. If the Colts do end up drafting him, it would likely have to be on Day 2.

Although he primarily plays right guard, Rutledge has practiced playing as a center, too. With backup center Danny Pinter set to hit the open market in a couple of weeks, the Colts may want to bring in a young, versatile option like Rutledge to replace his talents.

Scenarios in Which Colts Draft a Lineman Early

On the left side of the line, the Colts have things set with Bernhard Raimann and Quenton Nelson. At center, Tanor Bortolini looked like the man for the job in his first year as a full-time starter.

On the flip side, Braden Smith is on an expiring contract, and the Colts have some decisions to make. They could slide right guard Matt Goncalves over to tackle and draft a new guard, a scenario in which Rutledge is a realistic pick.

If Smith and the Colts agree to another contract, they can continue to roll with Goncalves at right guard. They could still use some depth in that scenario, but it might not be worth using a second or third-round pick on a depth piece.

Another option the Colts have is to start Jalen Travis at right tackle. The 6-foot-8 rookie appeared in a few games this past season, but it's unclear if the team has enough belief in him to send him out as a starter in Year 2.

No matter which way you cut it, the Colts will likely be drafting an offensive lineman at some point this April. They're doing their due diligence on Rutledge, a prospect who has thousands of snaps worth of experience and a guy who has the size to play at the NFL level.