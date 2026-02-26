The 2026 NFL combine is officially in full swing at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the hometown Indianapolis Colts don't have to travel far to get a close-up look at the best prospects the NCAA has to offer.

The Colts will navigate the NFL draft without their first-round pick, meaning general manager Chris Ballard must focus on players who could be available on Days 2 and 3 come April. With several starting defenders set to hit free agency, the Colts could be forced to use their early picks on replacing lost talent.

At safety, Nick Cross will hit the open market. His rookie contract is set to expire, and considering the Colts' limited financial flexibility, there's a decent chance he walks for a bigger offer in March. If that happens, the Colts will have a giant gap at safety.

That's where Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren comes into play. The AP third-team All-American had another incredible season in 2025, leading one of the top secondaries in the country.

During his media appearance at the NFL combine, McNeil-Warren said he will meet with the Colts on Thursday.

Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren says he's meeting with the #Colts later today

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, McNeil-Warren undoubtedly has size that can translate to the professional level. He has experience playing in the box and over the top, and his combination of size and speed allows him to match up well against athletic tight ends.

McNeil-Warren is a physical defender who knows how to use his size against the run and in pass coverage. He also has a knack for putting the ball on the ground, saying he and his teammates worked on peanut punches every day in practice.

Over his past three seasons at Toledo, McNeil-Warren forced 8 fumbles and snagged 5 interceptions. Considering how much the Colts relied on turnovers in 2025, McNeil-Warren seems like a perfect fit at safety if Cross leaves.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo)

- #3 safety/#42 overall

- 6033/209

- 11 career forced fumbles

- Enforcer over the MOF, no fear of contact

- Syncs break with the QB’s release & takes good angles to the ball

- Punishing tackler with elite stopping power

- Length to shed blocks,… pic.twitter.com/1bNwEDaa4p — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) January 7, 2026

In 2025, McNeil-Warren recorded 77 total tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions (including one pick-six), and 6 passes defended.

He was named to Pro Football Focus' All-American team after posting 90.0+ grades in run defense and in coverage.

"McNeil-Warren has been terrific over the last three years for the Rockets and will likely be a top-50 pick because of it," PFF analyst Max Chadwick wrote. "His 92.4 PFF grade this season is the best among all FBS safeties by over two points. McNeil-Warren is the only safety in the country with 90.0-plus grades in run defense and in coverage."

Depending on how his combine goes, there's a solid chance McNeil-Warren isn't even available at No. 47. He's extremely gifted, plays smart, and knows how to force a turnover. Those are all traits any team would love to have in a starting safety.