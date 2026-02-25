NFL Combine week is in full sail, and the Indianapolis Colts are already at work ahead of the on-field workouts that start tomorrow.

It's been reported that the Colts have a formal interview scheduled with University of Memphis offensive tackle, Travis Burke, during the Combine this week.

Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo provided the scoop.

Sources: Memphis OT Travis Burke has formal interviews scheduled at the NFL Combine with the following teams:



• Los Angeles Chargers

• Jacksonville Jaguars

• Arizona Cardinals

• Indianapolis Colts



Started 11 games in 2025 for the Tigers at RT. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 25, 2026

This is an interesting piece of intrigue for Indianapolis, as it appears that both offensive tackle positions are solidified with Bernhard Raimann on the left, and Jalen Travis on the right.

However, it's fair to say that Burke likely isn't a high-level prospect and may even fall out of Day 3 as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Given that Braden Smith likely won't be re-signed and that Indy's offensive tackle depth leaves a bit to be desired, it makes sense that the Colts are meeting with Burke.

Burke is a towering enforcer, standing around 6'9" and weighing close to 315 pounds. The only question is how he'll test at the Combine on Sunday, March 1st when offensive linemen execute measurements and workouts.

Burke played three seasons in college, with his first two at Florida International (2023 and 2024). However, Burke found his way to the Memphis Tigers in 2025. This is where he took off as an offensive pillar.

For all Tigers' offensive linemen, Burke led the way in the three prominent Pro Football Focus grades. He topped in overall (84.5), run-blocking (84.2), and pass-blocking (81.5).

Burke was also efficient in protecting the quarterback, allowing only three sacks on 429 pass-blocking snaps.

The Colts are likely leaning into Travis starting at right tackle in 2026, especially considering that Smith is unlikely to get a new deal from Indianapolis.

Travis showed serious promise during his four starts in relief of the injured Smith, and head coach Shane Steichen shared this sentiment when asked about Travis at the NFL Combine.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen on second-year tackle RT Jalen Travis:



“I think there’s huge upside with Jalen…excited what the future holds.”



🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/zk3QkfR8Ab — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) February 24, 2026

While Travis looks to be the guy at right tackle moving forward, competition is still a must, and right now the Colts don't have a bevy of talent behind the starting offensive tackles.

The Colts have Blake Freeland, Jack Wilson, and Luke Tenuta as depth, so if the team needs more, Burke might be a viable option.

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Blake Freeland (73) walks onto the field Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freeland missed all of 2025 with a fractured leg he suffered during the preseason. Wilson hasn't played any meaningful snaps throughout his NFL career. And Tenuta is currently a restricted free agent.

The Colts struggled as a roster with injuries in 2025, especially for the second-half of the season, and the offensive line was no exception.

It wouldn't be a shock if Indianapolis brings on Burke in some capacity. Whether he's a late pick or an undrafted rookie free agent, it's always valuable to add backup in the offensive trenches.

Indianapolis will undoubtedly have plenty of formal interviews ahead, but this is an interesting one, as it shows the prioritization of giving Tony Sparano Jr. as much talent as possible ahead of a massive 2026 season where everything rides on success.